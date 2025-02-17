Stonebwoy, in a video that went viral, had a poor reception at a private birthday party he performed at in Miami recently

In the video, the dancehall musician performed his hit songs with an associate but the crowd failed to vibe with his energy

The video of Stonebwoy getting a poor reception at the party has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy courted attention after a video of him performing at a party abroad surfaced on social media.

The Kpo K3k3 hitmaker recently travelled to Miami in the US to begin preparations for his upcoming Up and Runnin6 North American tour, expected to kick off at the Outset in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, musician Stonebwoy was spotted at a private birthday party during the Valentine's Day celebrations during the weekend.

The video showed the dancehall musician performing his 2023 smash hit single, Therapy in front of a few people.

He was later spotted performing his 2024 smash hit, Jiggle and Whine which featured Jamaican dancehall icon, Spice from his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6.

The reception of the crowd failed to match the Into The Future hitmaker's energy at the event as they showed low enthusiasm while he excitedly delivered a strong musical performance with an associate on a small stage in front of them.

In the video, many of the attendees at the event were focused on capturing footage of the birthday party on their smartphones while others looked unconcerned and failed to sing or dance to Stonebwoy's song.

The crowd reception the Burninton Music Group CEO received at the private birthday party was far from the massive atmosphere he normally gets when he performs at events in Ghana and on the international stage since he emerged in the music industry in the 2010s.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy performing at a private birthday party in Miami:

Stonebwoy's birthday party performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

king_nortey commented:

"He is an underground artiste 😂😂😂."

Jeff said:

"Some people's international artiste them gather here like kg closing assembly 😂😂😂😂."

Syemofio commented:

"The same thing happened to him in Australia and the next thing I saw in Ghana was that he had a sold-out show! This man can lie 😂."

Jah Son said:

"Singing to five people in a nightclub. After that, he will go and take pictures 😄."

Bhim Fans Nightmare commented:

"Ebi like say ebi family gathering oo 😂😂😂.

KING DAVID said:

"Why ebe family gathering anaaa 🤣🤣?"

Emmanuel Adebayor excites over Stonebwoy's performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Adebayor expressed excitement over Stonebwoy's performance for the Swiss brand Little Lion Sound.

The ex-Togolese footballer took to his social media page to applaud the dancehall musician for his efforts during a high-profile music performance.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to hail Stonebwoy for his performance for Little Lion Sound and praised his efforts as an international musician.

