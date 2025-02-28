MzGee And Raymond Acquah's Exclusive Garden Wedding Videos Emerge After Their Split
- Wedding footage of Ghanaian media personality MzGee and her former husband Raymond Acquah has resurfaced online
- This comes after news of the United Showbiz host's separation from Raymond Acquah went rife
- Netizens weighed in on their happy moments as they obsessed over what could have caused their split
Ghanaian media personality MzGee and Raymond Acquah's marriage split has thrown social media into a frenzy. Footage from their star-studded garden wedding has hiked up netizens' obsession with the couple.
Gloria Akpene-Nyarku popularly known as MzGee is the host of UTV's flagship entertainment program, United Showbiz.
Her husband, Raymond Acquah is also a seasoned journalist with Joy FM known for his unique and detail-oriented story-telling abilities.
In 2017, when they married, several celebrities including TV3's former news anchor Israel Laryea, and Nana Aba Anamoah were in attendance.
The couple had a beautiful garden wedding. In the video making rounds online, MzGee in her wedding gown looked gleeful as she said yes to Raymond Acquah.
KNUST: Joana Yabani and Daniel Tuffour had a strong bond, old video of the duo having fun breaks hearts
The couple sealed it off with a passionate kiss and zoomed into dancing and photo moments with guests.
It's unclear what caused the couple to end their union. According to MzGee, she and Raymond decided to separate three years ago.
In her vlog announcing her marriage update, MzGee emphasised that she no longer wanted to be associated with her husband's surname, Acquah.
Until February 26 when MzGee's vlog went live, Ghanaians thought MzGee and Raymond Acquah had recently given birth to a new baby boy
It turns out the new child, delivered in the US, was not fathered by Mr Acquah as confirmed by MzGee.
Ghanaians react to MzGee's breakup
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to MzGee's marital update and the wedding footage which has resurfaced online.
Nana Adwoa’s Closet 👗👚👖
"So what went wrong? Marriage is not for the weak💔."
Unique Opoku said:
“A certain Raymond Acquah” was too harsh MzGee😂😂🤣🤣."
Ginnyevey wrote:
"Wagyae a wagyae at least they’re both alive and safe they will both find love again if they want to."
Qhweku Roman Phada remarked:
"The way I admired their marriage err, cox they were such 2 matured people, even after divorce kraa I don’t believe, better luck to them next time."
Triumphant Delali shared:
"Is marriage by force? she said she doesn't want the marriage again just let her be."
MzGee apologises to ex-husband
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MzGee had apologised to her ex-husband Raymond Acquah for forgiveness over a comment she made about him during her divorce announcement that many deemed disrespectful.
In a social media post, the media personality said she meant no malice when she used the word 'certain' when she addressed her ex-husband in the video.
MzGee also noted that she still had massive respect for Raymond Acquah and would not have shared the information about their divorce if it were not for the conversation about her childbirth.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation