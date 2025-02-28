Wedding footage of Ghanaian media personality MzGee and her former husband Raymond Acquah has resurfaced online

This comes after news of the United Showbiz host's separation from Raymond Acquah went rife

Netizens weighed in on their happy moments as they obsessed over what could have caused their split

Ghanaian media personality MzGee and Raymond Acquah's marriage split has thrown social media into a frenzy. Footage from their star-studded garden wedding has hiked up netizens' obsession with the couple.

MzGee and Raymond Acquah at their wedding. Photo source:MzGeeGH

Source: Facebook

Gloria Akpene-Nyarku popularly known as MzGee is the host of UTV's flagship entertainment program, United Showbiz.

Her husband, Raymond Acquah is also a seasoned journalist with Joy FM known for his unique and detail-oriented story-telling abilities.

In 2017, when they married, several celebrities including TV3's former news anchor Israel Laryea, and Nana Aba Anamoah were in attendance.

The couple had a beautiful garden wedding. In the video making rounds online, MzGee in her wedding gown looked gleeful as she said yes to Raymond Acquah.

The couple sealed it off with a passionate kiss and zoomed into dancing and photo moments with guests.

It's unclear what caused the couple to end their union. According to MzGee, she and Raymond decided to separate three years ago.

In her vlog announcing her marriage update, MzGee emphasised that she no longer wanted to be associated with her husband's surname, Acquah.

MzGee And Raymond Acquah at their wedding in 2017. Photo source: Facebook/MzGeeGH

Source: Facebook

Until February 26 when MzGee's vlog went live, Ghanaians thought MzGee and Raymond Acquah had recently given birth to a new baby boy

It turns out the new child, delivered in the US, was not fathered by Mr Acquah as confirmed by MzGee.

Ghanaians react to MzGee's breakup

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to MzGee's marital update and the wedding footage which has resurfaced online.

Nana Adwoa’s Closet 👗👚👖

"So what went wrong? Marriage is not for the weak💔."

Unique Opoku said:

“A certain Raymond Acquah” was too harsh MzGee😂😂🤣🤣."

Ginnyevey wrote:

"Wagyae a wagyae at least they’re both alive and safe they will both find love again if they want to."

Qhweku Roman Phada remarked:

"The way I admired their marriage err, cox they were such 2 matured people, even after divorce kraa I don’t believe, better luck to them next time."

Triumphant Delali shared:

"Is marriage by force? she said she doesn't want the marriage again just let her be."

MzGee apologises to ex-husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MzGee had apologised to her ex-husband Raymond Acquah for forgiveness over a comment she made about him during her divorce announcement that many deemed disrespectful.

In a social media post, the media personality said she meant no malice when she used the word 'certain' when she addressed her ex-husband in the video.

MzGee also noted that she still had massive respect for Raymond Acquah and would not have shared the information about their divorce if it were not for the conversation about her childbirth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh