An enthusiastic fan of Ghanaian dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale, could not believe his luck when he met his idol for the first time

In a viral TikTok video, the unidentified person was walking by the roadside when he spotted his idol's newly acquired Rolls Royce approaching from far

Upon seeing the Rolls Royce and realising Shatta Wale was behind the wheel, the young man rushed to take pictures with the car

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian had a chance encounter with his celebrity idol, Shatta Wale, Ghana's self-acclaimed dancehall king, on the streets of Accra recently.

The unidentified young man could not contain his joy when he spotted the Ghanaian dancehall artiste cruising in his newly acquired Rolls Royce.

A Ghanaian boy bows to hail Shatta Wale after spotting his Rolls Royce in town. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/IG & @koofy_1a/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a trending TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was seen hailing Shatta Wale moments after spotting his car from afar.

The visibly excited young man leaned on the black Rolls Royce and cleaned the front bonnet with his bare hands.

"This is Shatta Wale's car, please hurry up and record the video. For life is for life," the young man was heard hailing Shatta Wale while talking to his friend.

The video also captured the Ghanaian boy posing for pictures in front of his idol's car.

Shatta Wale recently added the Rolls Royce to his fleet of cars. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/IG.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale recently added the Rolls Royce to his fleet of luxurious cars following his trip to Jamaica to perform with his idol, Vybz Kartel.

After the car was delivered to the Ghanaian dancehall artiste, he popped champagne on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at his residence to celebrate his latest acquisition.

Shatta Wale reportedly acquired the Rolls Royce in October 2024, however, the car arrived in Ghana on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Below is the video of the young Ghanaian boy's encounter with dancehall star, Shatta Wale.

Concerns over Shatta Wale's car registration

The video of the Ghanaian boy's encounter with Shatta Wale sparked mixed reactions on TikTok.

While some netizens questioned why the car had not yet been registered, others also praised him.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@kekeli said:

"Why is the vehicle still not registered? Is it that he's not the real owner as people claim?"

@Derrick Essien also said:

"Why can't u customise this car for DVLA if you say na your own settings man."

@pHrancix_baron commented:

"They didn’t even know it was Wale oh..but the street king never disappoints…SM4lyf."

@Daniel Amoakoh said:

"Awwww, who else will do this goodness for the street, unless the king, Shatta Wale, no artist in Ghana will do this. We will die for you Shatta Wale."

Shatta Wale washes his Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was spotted in a viral video washing his Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste used a sponge and soap to wash the luxury car, after which he rinsed it with a water hose.

Many who chanced upon the video thronged the comment section to share their views.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh