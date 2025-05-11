Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton's feature with Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo wins the Best International Collaboration of the Year at the 26th TGMA

When her name was announced as the winner for her song Doing of the Lord, people in the auditorium shouted Ei

The video has taken over social media as people express their disappointment in dancehall musician Stonebwoy and singer King Promise not winning

Ghanaians and social media were in disbelief as Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton and Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's Doing of the Lord won the Best International Collaboration at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

People are in disbelief as Diana Hamilton and Mercy Chinwo's Doing of the Lord wins Best International Collaboration. Image Credit: @dianaantwihamilton and @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton wins Best International Collaboration

When Diana Hamilton's name was mentioned for winning the 26th TGMA Best International Category, this was met with disappointment.

Many Ghanaians expected either dancehall musician Stonebwoy or singer King Promise to have won the category.

In videos trending on social media, a loud Ei was heard as people expressed how awed they were that a gospel artist won the category.

Below is the list of musicians who were nominated in the same category:

Joe Mettle ft SunmiSola Agbebi – Oba Awon Oba

Stonebwoy ft Odumodu BLVCK – Ekelebe

King Promise ft Shalipopi – Continental

Stonebwoy ft Spice – Jiggle and Whine

Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo – The Doing of the Lord - - - Winner

Gambo ft Edem & Jim Jones – Drip RMX

Reactions to Diana Hamilton's win

Many people noted that the guests' reaction at the 26th TGMA said it all when Diana Hamilton's name was mentioned as the winner of the Best International Collaboration of the Year.

People opined that Mercy Chinwo's Nigerian side joined forces with Ghanaians and voted to secure the win.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Diana Hamilton's win:

@AmeyawDebrah said:

"It's the Eiii for me lol #26thTGMA #TGMAonAmeyawTV "

@revalo___ said:

"I promise no one would’ve thought this would’ve gone to a gospel song"

@realwalterwani said:

"Diana Hamilton shock them!!! 🤭🤭🤭 #TGMA25"

@NanaAfiaHemaa said:

"This is a total cheat to Stonebwoy #TGMA25 #26thTGMA"

@KofiWolf said:

"first shocker ...... dina hamilton wins best internatiional collab #TGMA25"

@reina_benedicta said:

"This best collab category has shocked people. Why are you surprised when you didn't vote 😂🤣#TGMA25"

@_boyfrom233 said:

"See how everybody shout eeeiii!! Me dier egood give me mmom. I be gospel fan.#TGMA25"

@_infact said:

"Eeeiii how ???? #26thTGMA #TGMA25 Bhim for do protest 🤣🤣"

@mavisagyire1 said:

"Eshock them 🤣🤣🤣🤣 if Nigerians join us to vote charley it's definitely the Doing of the Lord! #TGMA25"

Pictures of Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton dazzles in photos. Image Credit: @ @dianaantwihamilton

Source: Instagram

26th TGMA: Complete list of winners

YEN.com.gh reported that the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) took place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, celebrating excellence in Ghanaian music.

One of the most surprising moments of the evening was gospel star Diana Hamilton clinching the Best International Collaboration of the Year, which left many fans in awe.

YEN.com.gh presented the full list of winners from this year’s TGMA ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh