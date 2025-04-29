A video of Shatta Wale's heartwarming conversation with a Jamaican fan is making rounds on social media

The Ghanaian dancehall musician switched to patois immediately after the fan introduced himself

The video excited scores of fans who continue to follow Shatta Wale's journey as a global phenomenon

Ghanaian musician Shata Wale has courted significant attention on social media after a video of him engaged in a heartwarming conversation with a Jamaican fan surfaced online.

Shatta Wale speaks Patois with his Jamaican fan. Photo source: ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

The musician was in a TikTok interaction with Pappi of 5Five fame and his old friend Darlington Adam when the Jamaican fan dropped in.

The dancehall superstar's stint in Jamaica for Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert has hiked up his reputation in the global dancehall community.

The Jamaican fan couldn't hide his admiration for Shatta Wale when he joined the call.

The fan, identified by the TikTok username Lef De Eye, referenced Shatta Wale's critically acclaimed performance with Vybz Kartel during their chat.

"The energy you have, no one will know that you're from Ghana. We all think you're a Jamaican," the fan said as he praised Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale thanked him for his support and reiterated his undying love for Jamaica and its culture.

The On God hitmaker established that he was going to be in Jamaica soon for a show. He didn't disclose the date.

Many netizens were amazed by the hearty exchange between Shatta Wale and his Jamaican fan. A huge share of the total comments about the interaction centered on Shatta Wale's ability to flow in the Jamaican Patois language.

Fans react as Shatta Wale speaks Patois

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's heartwarming interaction with his Jamaican fan.

@cybhoy said:

"Dem say the self acclaimed "African Dancehall King" Shatta Wale can't even have a proper conversation with a Jamaican oo😁🤣 Stonebwoy u mannez for dey lecture him small small."

@Sojourner_Y wrote

"Wale should go and live in Jamaica for 5yrs. This is embarrassing 😭😭😂😂."

@KF_Corridor remarked;

"Wale ein patoa de3 I’m sure it’s Pashoa."

@Nanaezze shared:

"Patois get some Spanish vibes. Wey dey make the language dey bee k3k3."

@Bobbydegeneral remarked:

"Speak patois then shatta wale wants to finish “respect”. He doesn’t understand anything. Stonebwoy is far gone🤣."

@HhashimSumaila noted:

"This one sef show say shata no dey barb partua kwraaaa, secorf the man dey talk things wey ano dey barb. As for shata di3 Charlie I hear every thing bruv...... Go hear stone bwoy en partua den u go clarify blud 🤣😂."

Dede Ayew names Shatta Wale as his favourite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew had names Shatta Wale as his favourite Ghanaian musician.

Now 35 and turning out in France’s Ligue 1, Ayew spoke candidly about his musical preferences in an extensive interview with Joy News.

He declared his love for the reggae-dancehall star saying he knew most of his songs if not all of them.

