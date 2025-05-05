A video of Deborah Seyram Adablah reacting to the news of the Accra High Court issuing an arrest warrant for her has surfaced online

The young lady attempted to piece together the events in her court case, which influenced the court to cite her for contempt

The viral sensation seemed unfazed as she talked about her legal woes in the court case, which began in 2023

The Accra High Court has reportedly issued for the immediate arrest of Deborah Seyram Adablah for contempt.

Reports indicate that Adablah made disparaging remarks in two videos posted to her page against the judges working on her case.

The videos played in open court influenced the court's decision to summon Adablah before the court, where she will show cause why she shouldn't be held in contempt.

The court's decision was first published by GHOneTV on May 5, 2025.

The post garnered significant traction on social media, considering the frenzy surrounding Seyram Adablah's court case when it began two years ago.

On January 23, 2023, Adablah filed a lawsuit against her office romance partner, Ernest Nimako, who was a former Chief Finance Officer at the First National Atlantic Bank, where she served as a National Service person.

She alleged that the former CFO promised to buy her a car, cover her accommodation for three years, and provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000.

She also alleged that her former fling promised to marry her after divorcing his wife and offer her a lump sum to start a business.

Things turned awry between Adablah and Mr Nimako a year later. The former banker reclaimed his car gift and discontinued payments for the accommodation.

The court ruled on Tuesday, November 28, that the case lacked merit after it agreed that no substantive issue was raised by Deborah Seyram Adablah in her suit.

Adablah speaks after her arrest

In 2024, the Greater Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service submitted its diary of action reporting an assault on its officers by Deborah Seyram Adablah.

Detective Sergeant Thompson Ayitey, an Investigator with the Greater Accra Regional CID, who appeared in Court as a Subpoenaed Witness (Court Witness) from Lawyers of the former NSS person, said Adablah obstructed police from doing their work and assaulted them.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral sensation argued that the execution was wrongfully done.

Seyram appeared unfazed as she shared her frustrations with the judges on her case, Judge Olivia Obeng Owusu and Justice John Bosco Nabarese.

"This same bench warrant is what I was fighting for since this whole brouhaha," Seyram Adablah said, unfazed about her legal woes.

"So this judge John Bosco Nabarese is saying that my lawyer insulted him and in this ruling right now you the judge yure saying that yes what he did was wrong but youren to going to set aside the application, which means you're not going to bring the car back. You're joking," she added.

Woman calls out Deborah Adablah over lawsuit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that an elderly lady expressed dismay over the scandal between the former CFO of First Atlantic Bank and Deborah Adablah.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady said the actions of the lady would negatively affect innocent side chicks.

She said that Deborah Adablah should have softened her stance when the man told her it was over between them.

