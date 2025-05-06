Efya has weighed in on the backlash targeted at Ghanaian artistes after Davido's 5k donation to a fan in Ghana

The singer told fans to lower their expectations of her colleagues because of the huge pay gap compared to Nigerians

This comes after the constant backlash from fans describing Ghanaian artistes as unappreciative

Ghanaian singer Efya has condemned the backlash tagging music8ans in Ghanas as miserly and unappreciative of her fans.

The singer in a recent interview with Accra FM's Nana Romeo weighed in on the trending issue, which gained steam after Davido dashed a fan $5k.

The Nigerian Afrobeats commented on one of Ananzo's online posts, expressing his interest in rewarding the viral washing bay attendant with $5k.

Efya, who hailed Ananzo the lucky washing bay attendant for his good efforts, also bashed fans leveraging social media to only bash artistes.

According to Efya, a huge pay gap exists between most of Ghana's top stars and their Nigerian counterparts.

She explained that their counterparts in Nigeria were playing big shows and making more money. This makes it difficult for Ghanaian artistes to replicate their efforts.

"Not everyone can donate that amount. I'm sure if there were enough, we would love to do that. We're not that rich to be replicating gestures. We rock shoulders, but I don't think financially, we're the same. We don't get paid the same way they get paid. They play bigger shows, that's why we need to support each other," she said.

Despite the pay gap, Efya maintained that she was a constant rewarder of her fans' efforts.

"I do giveaways on Twitter. I can't tell because it's private. I also randomly pay school fees for some people. Most of the time, I don't talk about it"

Efya's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Efya's submission on Davido's gestures and the backlash against her colleagues.

@adont_7 said:

"Honestly, it is not compulsory for artistes to give out money to fans; artistes owe fans good music, that’s all….occasional giveaways are fine, but it isn’t compulsory."

@Dafinone_GFBV wrote:

"The issue is not giving our 5k like Davido did, the issue is the willingness to give the little you can give. No one is forcing billing on you artists, the public only want a sense of appreciation and recognition that you guys care for your fans."

@YartelOb remarked:

"Stingy artistes. U don't need to have a lot before one starts giving."

