Ghanaian comedian Abdul Waris Umaru has praised Ayisha Modi for her generosity towards Industry players

The young serial entrepreneur expressed her gratitude to other Ghanaian celebrities, including Tracey Boakye

Comedian Waris advised Ayisha Modi to be selective with the kind of people she helps in the industry

Ghanaian comedian Abdul Waris Umaru, widely known as Comedian Waris, has come to the defence of Ayisha Modi amidst criticism she has faced regarding her philanthropic efforts.

Critics have alleged that she often keeps meticulous records of her charitable acts and support for individuals in the entertainment industry to blackmail them if they fall out.

Comedian Waris builds his house on land gifted by Ayisha Modi. Photo credit: @comedianwaris.

In a heartfelt video message, Comedian Waris shared that he is set to become a landlord, thanks to a generous land donation from Ayisha Modi in August 2021.

This announcement followed Modi's recent public interactions with fans of award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, where she proudly discussed the invisible contributions she has made to bolster Stonebwoy and his family's success.

In a bid to clarify her position, Ayisha Modi shared private conversations with Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong, on her Instagram account, proving the extent of her support. However, this disclosure has drawn criticism from some quarters of the industry, who believe it has undermined her reputation.

Comedian Waris passionately addressed the backlash against Modi, stating,

"Many people are mocking Ayisha Modi for her actions. I want to make it clear that I am genuinely grateful for everything she has done for me. I stand by her and want to 'blow the trumpet' for her generosity."

"It's not easy to even secure a half-plot of land in areas like East Legon, where property values are skyrocketing."

"All I have is my work and loyalty. I have collaborated with many talented individuals, including Tracey Boakye and Efya, and I want to extend my thanks to them." He closed his message with a positive note, urging others to continue helping those in need while being discerning about the individuals they choose to support. "All shall pass."

The Instagram video is below:

Ola Michael says Ayisha Modi is not trustworthy

Ghanaian media personality, Ola Michael, has warned Ghanaian celebrities not to associate with Ayisha Modi because she is not a reliable person.

He expressed doubts about Ayisha Modi's intentions in attempting to establish relationships with prominent players in the entertainment sector during a conversation on Neat FM.

Ola Michael underlined how vulnerable celebrities are and advised them to exercise caution over Ayisha Modi.

He warned that it might not be in their best interests to accept her support and cautioned them against doing so, especially in times of need.

The Instagram video is below:

Ayisha Modi accuses Stonebwoy of duping someone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian man who denied that Stonebwoy led him to lose $400k, as claimed by Ayisha Modi.

The aforementioned man, Kenzy, stated that he still maintained a positive connection with Stonebwoy in a recent video that went viral online.

The video has received a lot of Internet attention considering the fervour surrounding Stonebwoy and Aysiha Modi's rivalry.

