Oheneni Adazoa, in a video, was seen patronising the services of a hardworking kenkey seller in Kumasi

The renowned media personality freely shot a new sales campaign, throwing her weight behind the business

The kenkey seller appeared to be star-struck as she couldn't hide her admiration for Oheneni Adazoa after meeting her in person

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa was seen in Pankrono patronising a fan's kenkey business.

The kenkey seller has had some viral moments with how she promotes her food business. She prides herself as the best, most delicious kenkey vendor in Kumasi.

Kenkey is an original Ghanaian meal often served with pepper, tomatoes and onions ground into a sauce.

Some kenkey lovers often prefer to pair their meals with other types of sauces, including Okro and Tomato stews.

For Oheneni Adazoa's fan, her biggest selling point is the wide range of sauces available for customers.

In the video, she claimed to have different varieties of okro stews and protein options, making fans more interested in patronising her.

Oheneni Adazoa was thrilled to catch up with the kenkey seller, who couldn't hide her admiration for the Sompa FM journalist.

The media personality freely shot a promo for the business, tagging it as the best in the Pankrono area.

Who is Oheneni Adazoa?

Oheneni Adazoa, born Oheneni Ama Korankye has garnered significant traction with her stint at the Kumasi-based radio station, Sompa FM.

The renowned journalist was recently featured on Al Jazeera. The international platform spotlighted the Sompa Nkoma show, which deals with family, marital issues, and those involving the vulnerable in society.

In less than two years, the show has grown to become one of the most popular radio shows in Ghana.

Sompa Nkomo brings families and individuals with several issues together to find solutions through amicable dispute resolution.

Despite giving hope and finding solutions for her many audiences, Oheneni Adazoa is facing a serious personal battle.

Oheneni Adazoa has opened up about her struggles to have a child after 20 years of marriage.

Speaking to Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show several months ago, Oheneni broke down in tears as she shared her struggles with infertility.

She said that she hoped God would give her a child before she left the world, adding that she never envisaged going into marriage and not having biological children.

Several months later, it was reported in the media that Oheneni Adazoa was pregnant.

While the Sompa FM host has yet to officially announce her status as an expectant mother, videos of her with a bulging belly continue to fuel her pregnancy rumours.

Oheneni Adazoa, after sharing her fertility struggles, opened a support community where women like her share experiences and pray for their breakthrough.

Abandoned child gets Oheneni Adazoa emotional

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the news of a young woman abandoning her bouncing baby right after birth had devastated Oheneni Adazoa.

The mother of the baby had neglected the child and absconded because of her financial difficulties.

Oheneni Adazoa couldn't hide her emotions as she held the abandoned baby in her arms.

