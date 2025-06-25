An old video of Appiah Stadium's encounter with First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi has resurfaced on social media

The political commentator resorted to his usual antics as he slept on the floor in front of President John Dramani Mahama's wife

Appiah Stadium's encounter with First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted attention after an old video of his encounter with First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama surfaced on social media.

Old video of Appiah Stadium sleeping on the floor during an encounter with Lordina Mahama resurfaces. Photo source: Appiah Stadium, Mrs Lordina Maahama, @faridamahama_/TikTok

The video showed the avid NDC supporter looking excited as he saw President John Dramani Mahama's wife at the Lancaster Hotel premises in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Appiah Stadium praised Mrs Lordina Mahama and acknowledged her as a future First Lady as she playfully snubbed him and headed towards her car.

The controversial political commentator resorted to his usual antics as he slept on the floor in front of the First Lady and blocked her pathway as she attempted to exit the hotel's premises. He also pledged to worship her like a goddess throughout his life.

The video of Appiah Stadium's public encounter with Mrs Lordina Mahama gained traction from Ghanaians, who shared mixed reactions on social media.

Appiah Stadium's close ties with Mahama's family

Appiah Stadium has avidly supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President John Dramani Mahama. He has maintained a close relationship with the president and his family in recent years.

Appiah Stadium with President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: @appiah.stadium, @officialjdmahama

On many occasions, the political commentator has been publicly spotted around the president and his family members, including his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama.

In past interviews, Appiah Stadium recounted how benevolent John Dramani Mahama has been towards him and his family. According to him, Mahama has always treated him like a son and shown him kindness like no other.

He shared that Mahama had given him a room at his plush residence in Bole. Among the rooms for the children, one had been designated for him, making him feel like part of the family.

Appiah Stadium said, despite not being born to Mahama’s wife, Lordina, he was considered one of the president’s children

The video of Appiah Stadium sleeping on the floor for Mrs Lordina Mahama:

Appiah's encounter with Lordina Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

amosarthur504 commented:

"She thought he was going to say something sensible. See the way she paid attention to him. 😅😅."

Iddi Amin wrote:

"Appiah Stadium is not a fool. He is just showing appreciation to Mahama's family for what they have done for him."

Captain Yussif said:

"I have watched the video several times. See how she reacted. What a lovely first lady from a lovely family. I hope some people will learn from them."

Appiah Stadium kneels, runs after Otumfuo's cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium knelt and ran after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's cars at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The political commentator constantly hailed the Asantehene as he left the hotel following an appearance at the Mining in Motion Summit.

Appiah Stadium's antics went viral on social media, triggering reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

