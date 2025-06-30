Ghana's Moliy, behind the global chart-topping single Shake it to the Max, has been named as Billboard's African Rookie of the Month

The music platform in spotlighting the hitmaker named some of her biggest endorsers, including Shensea and Davido

Stonebwoy shared a reaction subtly relishing his status as the originator of the Afro-dancehall genre being championed by Moliy

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has lauded Shake It to the Max crooner Moliy after her latest milestone as Billboard's African Rookie of the Month.

Stonebwoy poses with Moliy in his studio. Photo source: Stonebwoy, Moliy

Source: Facebook

In a special issue published on June 18, Billboard hailed the global sensation for getting top stars like J Hope and Davido dancing to her viral hit.

Shake It to the Max, released last year, became one of the world's global hits, entering this year.

With a well-timed remix featuring Jamaica's Shensea and Skillibeng, Shake It To The Max launched Moliy into new levels of music industry success.

A TikTok dance challenge helped push the song further into the spotlight. Within a month, the video had over 22 million views on YouTube and topped trending charts in Jamaica.

The song debuted at number three on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart and number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart before climbing to the top this week.

In his recent post after Moliy's interview with Billboard, Stonebwoy took to social media, making a case for the impact his brainchild, Afro-Dancehall so far.

"A Name Originated by. Let it be etched in the books of history. AFRO-DANCEHALL 🇬🇭🇯🇲🌍 To The World And Beyond.. @moliymusic forever shaking it to the max 💥💣 @billboardhiphop. Thanks for the recognition. This will inspire many more youths to create in freedom in the name of AFRO-DANCEHALL. as they blend various styles of African Music From The Continent ( highlife , JuJu , hip life ,bongo Flava, amapiano , afrobeats etc etc). And Dancehall Music Together."

Stonebwoy's post relishing his status as the originator of the Afro-dancehall genre being championed by Moliy has stoked a frenzy on social media.

Netizens react as Stonebwoy blows his horns

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Stonebwoy's celebration of Afro-dancehall impact after Moliy's interview with Billboard.

@Koffy_9 said:

Somebody ein moment he find way make am about einself? I’m actually impressed

@RealLyfBarbie wrote:

Give people their accolades without forcing yourself into the spotlight. 🙂‍↔️

@gervin_dk remarked:

When it comes to things like this, Shatta is always right

@QuaQu_Terry shared:

“Thanks for the recognition” s3n? Em no even mention your name bro. You dey make the job hard pass!🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

@yaron__zango noted:

you be yawa pass 😂

Moliy surpasses Amaarae on Spotify

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Moliy had surpassed Amaarae to become the most listened-to Ghanaian artist on Spotify, amassing over 5.6 million monthly listeners as of April 16, 2025.

This achievement ends Amaarae's long-standing lead on the platform.

The surge in Moliy's listenership is largely attributed to the success of her viral hit 'Shake It to the Max (FLY)' remix, featuring Jamaican artists Skillibeng and Shenseea, which gained significant traction on TikTok.

