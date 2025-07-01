Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur is exploring his new hobby of reviewing some of his favourite meals and restaurants in Ghana

The rapper's newfound hobby has exposed him to hate and abusive comments online from a section of his audience

Unsettled by the trend, Kwesi Arthur has issued a clapback reaffirming his stance to

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has lashed out at critics chastising him for diverting his attention from music to content creation.

This comes after the rapper began exploring his long-standing hobby as a foodie. On TikTok, the musician has shared videos of himself trying out snacks from Accra-based restaurants.

According to Kwesi Arthur, he has always been a food lover and plans to shed light on some of his favourite restaurants in Ghana, following recommendations from his wife.

So far, the musician has shared two reviews after tasting beverages from The Blend Bar and Coffee Pod, both based in Accra.

While some fans have begun gravitating towards Kwesi Arthur's newfound hobby, the rapper has come under heavy backlash online.

The Fefenefe hitmaker's critics argue that he has diverted his attention from music to content creation, starving them of his music.

Others have also used the opportunity to fuel the widespread narrative that the rapper has fallen off - a saga he put to bed last year during the rollout of his latest album, This Is Not the Tape III.

They claim Kwesi Arthur has moved on from rapping about the themes of struggle and hard living, widening the gap between his new songs and his core fan base.

In a recent video published on TikTok, Kwesi Arthur addressed the criticisms about his new hobby, some of which he considered "evil and abusive."

"I will constantly show up as my whole self. I will shine my light as God has gifted me to. I'm someone who has loved food since infancy. Coming back to Accra, there are so many places which are on the level of the food joints I go to when I'm outside the country. Growing up, I didn't think there were a lot of varieties to choose from in terms of food. I've been dropping videos on TikTok, and the reception has been quite positive, but some of you have decided to be very nasty and evil. I don't appreciate that," he said in his video.

The rapper was disappointed that some people in his comments section said they wished he went broke and started eating Gari soakings so he could go back to creating his old style of music.

"God forbid. Back to sender. That's not the life I want. I don't want to suffer. I've suffered enough in my time. That's why I work so hard to be in the position I'm in right now. I'm not interested in suffering any more," Kwesi Arthur added.

Source: YEN.com.gh