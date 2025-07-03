Lil Win gave students at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a memorable performance during the maiden edition of Ashanti High Schools' Music Fiesta

Performing schools at the launch included Prempeh College, Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS, St Monica's SHS, Pentecost SHS, Kumasi Wesley Girls School, Kumasi Girls School, and Asanteman SHS

The stadium erupted in joy as Lil Win arrived, dressed as Ibrahim Traore, as the release date for his highly anticipated movie draws near

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actor Lil Win, aka Kwadwo Nkansah, attended this year's Ashanti High Schools' Music Fiesta at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Lil Win at the Baba Yara Sports stadium dressed as Ibrahim Traore, a character from his upcoming movie. Photo source: LilWin, BoatengAmeyaw

Source: Facebook

The event held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, under the theme 'Music Without Borders: United in Harmony' had Lil Win as a guest performer.

The actor and musician arrived at the stadium in full military gear, portraying his character in the upcoming movie The Last African Hero, a biopic on Burkina Faso's president, Ibrahim Traoré.

The students erupted in joy as a white RAM truck drove through the stadium. Lil Win was seen on the steadily moving truck gyrating as he performed his songs.

Lil Win's explosive moments at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium are a reflection of the Kumawood entertainer's huge appeal in the Ashanti region and beyond.

With millions of followers online, Lil Win remains one of the Kumwood industry's biggest superstars.

Before Lil Win's stint at the maiden Ashanti High Schools' Music Fiesta in Kumasi, the actor had been seen in other hotspots promoting his upcoming movie, which is his first major attempt after the controversial 'A Country Called Ghana'.

When is Lil Win's Ibrahim Traore movie coming out?

Lil Win has yet to announce the official release date for the highly anticipated movie, The Last African Hero.

On June 16, the first teaser for the film was published, stoking a frenzy on social media. Lil Win shared the trailer in a video on social media detailing the Traore character battling to keep his country safe from enemies both foreign and domestic.

Fans on social media praised the trailer and expressed optimism that the final movie would be a good one.

Photo of Captain Ibrahim Traore, the military leader of Burkina Faso, being hailed by fans. Photo source: AfricaFactsZone

Source: AFP

Lil Win sprays cash on schoolchildren

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had displayed generosity after he was spotted spraying cash for schoolchildren to collect.

Lil Win and several associates sprayed several bundles of cash on each other, then left the bills on the ground for the children.

Ghanaians praised the actor for his act of generosity and expressed hope he would extend his kind action to their areas.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh