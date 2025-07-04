Eric Agyapong-Mensah, popularly known as Eric Toscar, has graduated from the Regional Police Training School (RPTS) in Ho as a police officer

G/Corporal Eric Agyapong-Mensah was adjudged the Best Under-Cadets in Academics, for his batch in RPTS - Ho during his graduation ceremony held on July 4

The new police officer was a renowned music industry fixer who had worked with several of Africa's biggest musicians

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian music and media executive Eric Toscar became a police officer on July 4, 2025, after a graduation ceremony held at the Regional Police Training School (RPTS) in Ho.

Eric Toscar: GH Music Executive Becomes Police Officer, Graduates As Best Student

Source: Facebook

Toscar, known privately as Eric Agyapong-Mensah, was among hundreds of new recruits who had been under intensive training since last year. He now joins the Police Service's corporal rank.

During the high-flying graduation in Ho, G/Corporal Eric Agyapong-Mensah was adjudged the Best Under-Cadets in Academics RPTS - Ho.

The new police officer was among six other awardees who received plaques and gifts from the ceremony's sponsors, including GLICO and Hollard Life Insurance.

Announcing his new role on social media, G/Corporal Agyapong-Mensah proudly wrote,

"No Guts, No Glory! After seven months and two weeks of rigorous training and unwavering dedication, I am proud to officially serve as a Police Officer. Best Under-Cadets in Academics, RPTS - Ho. I present to you, G/Corporal Eric Agyapong-Mensah."

Who is Eric Toscar?

Before entering the police force, Eric Toscar, with nearly ten years of experience working in various media and music executive roles with artistes was one of the music industry's brightest fixers.

The renowned executive has worked with several of Africa's biggest stars, including Black Sherif, Joe Boy and Kweku Smoke.

He is also well-known in the Ghanaian media space for his affiliation with some of the country's top brands, including 3Music Networks and Wildaland.

Last year, Lynx Entertainment recruited him as an A&R and artiste manager, specifically committed to one of the record label's unsung acts, St Lennon.

Blakk Cedi earns new degree

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's former manager, Blakk Cedi, had graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The former manager of Stonebwoy's record label, Burniton Music Group, in a post on May 20, said he turned in his last paper on May 19, bringing his two-year stint at GIMPA to a successful end.

A citation was presented to him by the 2025 Marketing Year Group, suggesting that Blakk Cedi took a marketing-related course at GIMPA.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh