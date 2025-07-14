Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude has given netizens a glimpse of his one-week vacation in Dubai

The infectious and compelling viral sensation was seen in a social media video riding on a camel in the desert

His escapades in Dubai, which he normally shares on social media as he enjoys his vacation, have many fans obsessed

The host of Onua TV's Edziban, Oheneba Jude, has courted attention online with his vacation moments in Dubai, especially after fans saw him riding on a camel's back in a recent video posted to his TikTok.

Jude flew out of Ghana on a one-week vacation trip to Dubai spanning from July 9 to 15. The content creator shared moments of himself at the airport on July 10, while en route to his first international flight.

Like most tourists, the Ghanaian viral sensation has engaged in several activities to enjoy the leisure and immerse himself in Arabian culture, from wearing turbans to shopping in some of Dubai's most patronised commercial centres.

The video of Oheneba Jude in Jalabiya riding the camel in Dubai has garnered significant traction online.

Scores of fans were intrigued to see the viral content creator having fun after his first international trip.

Others couldn't help but notice the camel's gingerly movements as Oheneba Jude took it for a spin.

Who is Oheneba Jude?

Oheneba Jude rose to fame with his unapologetic content, enjoying meals unfazed by the impact on his weight. His traction skyrocketed, earning him a call-up on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime.

He eventually became McBrown's right-hand man on the actress McBrown's Kitchen show - a role he still plays.

This year, he was announced as the new host of TV3's Edziban show, formerly hosted by actor and politician Kwame Dzokoto.

Oheneba Jude ditches English breakfast for Banku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude, known for his intriguing food content on TikTok, had opened up about his experience as a first-time tourist in Dubai.

The viral youngster in a video established that he was uninterested in the English Breakfast served at his hotel.

He added that his plan was to feed on many balls of banku he carried along to Dubai for his trip.

