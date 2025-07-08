On Sunday, July 6, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama shielded his daughter, Farida Mahama, as they departed together following a football game at the Accra Sports Stadium

The president's daughter watched the President's Cup game with other dignitaries in the VIP area

Social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's high fashion sense at the peaceful football match

In a heartwarming display of affection, Farida Mahama tenderly wraps her arms around President John Dramani Mahama in a delightful video that captures a rare moment between them.

President John Dramani Mahama's warm paternal instincts have captivated many, especially as he took his children, Farida and Sharaf Mahama, to the much-anticipated match between Kumasi Ashanti Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Farida Mahama affectionately holds President Mahama’s arm in a cute video. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Farida tucks her hands over President Mahama

In the charming video, filmed as President Mahama and Farida Mahama exited the stadium following the peaceful game on Sunday, July 6, 2025, Farida’s loving gesture towards her father radiates joy.

Sporting a chic long-sleeve shirt paired with stylish denim jeans, she exuded both comfort and flair.

Her natural beauty shines through as she confidently opts for a bare face, complemented by her voluminous, shoulder-length curly hair that enhances her youthful glow.

A designer bag draped casually over her shoulder adds a touch of sophistication to her ensemble, affirming her status as an emerging style icon.

De Legendary Abozimwin stated:

Imagine being the president's son or daughter. God, please let my future children and wife be proud of me."

Nana Addo stated:

"This man is not a human being; he is an angel straight from heaven."

QobrahbeatZ stated:

"Farida is the best president's daughter in the world. She makes it lovely."

Who is Farida Mahama

Farida Mahama, the youngest child of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, holds a special place in her family as their only daughter among four brothers, Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, and Jesse.

Born on July 16, 2007, Farida is now 17 years old and has often been seen accompanying her parents at various public events.

She's also a vibrant presence on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she shares snippets of her life.

Sharaf Mahama dons a designer outfit

In another captivating moment at the same event, Sharaf Mahama, the president’s son and a dynamic entrepreneur, made a striking appearance in a crisp blue short-sleeved shirt and tailored black trousers.

Completing his outfit with sleek black leather sneakers, he exudes a sense of modern sophistication while showing his support for his father.

Farida Mahama surprises President Mahama with gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Farida Mahama, who surprised her father on Father's Day by presenting him with a beautiful bouquet of 66 roses, significant for symbolising his age.

This heartfelt gift was accompanied by a poignant handwritten note, showcasing the depth of their bond as she shared beautiful images on social media that captured the moment.

Some social media users commented on Farida Mahama for her dad on the special day.

