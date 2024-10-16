Uncle Ato Eulogises KODA: "He Put His Career On Hold To Help Some Of Us"
- Gospel singer Uncle Ato has eulogised his late colleague KODA, who was recently laid to rest
- In an interview with Giovani Caleb, Uncle Ato described KODA as a selfless person who put his career on hold to help grow the careers of others
- KODA, born Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, passed away in April 2024, after reportedly suffering from a short illness
Gospel musician Uncle Ato has showered praises on his late colleague KODA, born Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, who passed away a few months ago.
In a recent interview, Uncle Ato eulogised KODA for his exceptional benevolence and selfless contributions to the Ghanaian gospel music industry.
KODA's untimely death
KODA, known for his musical prowess as a singer and instrumentalist, died in April 2024, leaving Ghanaians saddened.
Adding to the grief, an old video of KODA resurfaced online, with the late musician narrating a sad account of how he was handed the wrong prescription at a hospital.
KODA, who suffered from Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD), said he started experiencing unusual symptoms after taking the prescription.
Worried, he decided to research the medicine online. The musician said he discovered that the medications contained ingredients that were harmful to individuals with his condition.
Uncle Ato eulogises KODA
Speaking on 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb, the Banbofo singer shared touching anecdotes highlighting KODA's impact on his peers.
According to him, KODA made significant sacrifices to support fellow artistes early in their careers.
"When we came out of KNUST, he recorded Nii Okine, myself, Eugene Zuta, and helped many of us before even releasing his own album," Uncle Ato recounted.
He painted KODA as a mentor and facilitator who prioritized the success of others over his own, emphasising the profound legacy KODA leaves behind despite his untimely passing.
"We wished he lived longer; he would have done more," he said.
Watch the video below:
KODA laid to rest
Uncle Ato's eulogy comes barely one month after KODA was laid to rest. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Nsem Pii hitmaker, was buried on September 20 in an all-white burial service.
The ceremony saw an outpouring of respect and admiration from the gospel music community, underscoring his deep impact on his colleagues and the industry.
