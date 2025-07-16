Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has opened up about an encounter he had with a Ghanaian rapper

Ajagurajah said he got to understand why Sarkodie is the most successful rapper in Africa after meeting him

In his video, Ajagurajah said that he is inspired to gift Sarkodie a timepiece from his expensive watch collection

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Overseer of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has courted attention online after his plans to gift Sarkodie surfaced online.

Ajagurajah hails Sarkodie for his signature scent. Photo source: BishopKwabenaAsiamah, Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

According to Bishop Ajagurajah, he would love to give Sarkodie a watch from his enviable timepiece collection.

In a recent video, Ajagurajah claimed that a memorable encounter he had with Sarkodie influenced his decision to gift Sarkodie.

Ajagurajah said the rapper made a lasting impression on him with his signature scent. The viral spiritualist recounted that the scent was profound and sweet, and could only mean that Sarkodie uses an expensive perfume brand.

"Recently, I met Sarkodie and he smells so good. He hugged me, and I couldn't help but adore him," he said.

"I respect him so much. I now understand why he has gone so far in his career. I never picked up any bad scent on him," Ajagurajah added.

Ajagurajah is not the first to praise Sarkodie for smelling good.

Recently, content creator and influencer Ama Burland shared her testimony on social media, hailing the award-winning rapper.

Ajagurajah meets Jackie Appiah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah had caught up with Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

The two met at the launch of the Despite Automobile Launch. Jackie Appiah mesmerised the man of God with her beautiful smile, flawless makeup and lustrous hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

He couldn't stop smiling as a fellow style icon majestically walked towards him while rocking a crisp white halter-neck dress styled with a designer bag.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh