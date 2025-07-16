Ajagurajah Hails Sarkodie, Plans to Give Him an Expensive Watch For Smelling Nice
- Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has opened up about an encounter he had with a Ghanaian rapper
- Ajagurajah said he got to understand why Sarkodie is the most successful rapper in Africa after meeting him
- In his video, Ajagurajah said that he is inspired to gift Sarkodie a timepiece from his expensive watch collection
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Overseer of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has courted attention online after his plans to gift Sarkodie surfaced online.
According to Bishop Ajagurajah, he would love to give Sarkodie a watch from his enviable timepiece collection.
In a recent video, Ajagurajah claimed that a memorable encounter he had with Sarkodie influenced his decision to gift Sarkodie.
Ajagurajah said the rapper made a lasting impression on him with his signature scent. The viral spiritualist recounted that the scent was profound and sweet, and could only mean that Sarkodie uses an expensive perfume brand.
"Recently, I met Sarkodie and he smells so good. He hugged me, and I couldn't help but adore him," he said.
"I respect him so much. I now understand why he has gone so far in his career. I never picked up any bad scent on him," Ajagurajah added.
Ajagurajah is not the first to praise Sarkodie for smelling good.
Recently, content creator and influencer Ama Burland shared her testimony on social media, hailing the award-winning rapper.
Ajagurajah meets Jackie Appiah
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah had caught up with Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.
The two met at the launch of the Despite Automobile Launch. Jackie Appiah mesmerised the man of God with her beautiful smile, flawless makeup and lustrous hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.
He couldn't stop smiling as a fellow style icon majestically walked towards him while rocking a crisp white halter-neck dress styled with a designer bag.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation