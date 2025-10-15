Details of Akosua Serwaa’s petition to German police have surfaced online, after she called for a probe into Daddy Lumba's death

In the October 13, 2025, petition, Akosua Serwaa urged the German Federal Criminal Police to investigate alleged conflicting accounts of his final moments

She also appealed to Ghana’s CID to question Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba’s manager, Roman Fada, to help uncover the truth about what happened

Details of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa’s petition to the police in Germany to investigate her late husband’s death have surfaced on social media.

Akosua Serwaa petitions the German police to investigate Daddy Lumba's death and for Roman Fada and Odo Broni to be questioned.

In a petition dated October 13, 2025, Akosua Serwaa called on the Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt) in Wiesbaden to investigate alleged suspicious circumstances surrounding her late husband's death.

Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker, Honam Sardine, obtained a copy of the petition and translated it for her followers.

The petition stated that Akosua Serwaa Fosuh was a German citizen, and her husband, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, was also a German citizen.

She noted that he died in Ghana in July under circumstances that she found distressing and called for a thorough investigation into the issue.

The TikTok video with details of Akosua Serwaa’s petition to German police is below.

Akosua Serwaa demands investigation into Roman Fada

In a statement dated October 13, Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina, announced their plan to seek the help of German police and the German foreign office to properly investigate her late husband’s death.

The statement stated that since her husband’s death, Akosua Serwaa had received contradictory information over what led to his tragic passing.

It recounted an eyewitness’s testimony, which stated that a close friend of the music legend visited him on the day he died but was prevented from seeing him by Odo Broni.

It also stated that the late singer’s second wife gave contradictory statements to the family about what led to his death.

In light of the troubling inconsistencies, Akosua Serwaa called on the Ghana Police Service to invite Roman Fada, Daddy Lumba's manager and Odo Broni to assist in investigations.

“The family is also calling on the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to question Ms. Priscilla O. and Mr. Philip Kwabena A. (also known as Roman Fada) to assist in uncovering the truth about the death of their loved one, Mr. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh,” the statement said.

Below is a TikTok post with the statement released by Akosua Serwaa regarding her late husband’s death.

Akosua Serwaa's children reject court case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's children distanced themselves from the ongoing legal battle between their mother and Odo Broni.

In a statement released on October 15 and signed by Charlyn Fosuh on behalf of herself, Calvin and Ciara Fosuh, the children stated that they were not interested in a legal battle over their father.

Akosua Serwaa's three children called for unity among all of Daddy Lumba's reported eleven children for their father to be buried with dignity.

