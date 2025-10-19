Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe constituency, was videoed pushing a wheelbarrow at a construction site

The Weija-Gbawe MP looked cheerful and engaged in conversation with some of the people present while he helped the people

The video of Weija-Gbawe MP Amhed Shaib pushing a wheelbarrow at a construction site got many talking on social media

Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe constituency, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib has gained attention online after a video of him working at a construction site surfaced on social media.

The young politician looked cheerful as he helped with the work that was being done.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, MP for Weija-Gbawe, pushes wheelbarrow with concrete in it with workers. Photo credit: @Jerryshaib2016/Facebook & @eddie_wrt/X

In a video on X, the young MP pushed a wheelbarrow filled with mixed concrete from one point to the other.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib was chatting and laughing while working with other people to probably cement a place.

When he pushed the concrete he took it to another place and poured it on the floor where there were other people spreading the mixture for an equal surface level.

It is not readily known if this happened in his constituency or some where else. However, Jerry Ahmed Shaib often engages with his constituents and sometimes helps them with their job.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jerry Ahmed Shaib’s mason work

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

“Ah, Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib too wants to enter “Mason of the Year” awards abi? Pushing wheelbarrow like this be campaign strategy 101! 🤣Next thing we’ll see, he’ll be holding a shovel saying “By example we build the nation.” 😂😂 Ghana MPs dier if camera no dey, no wheelbarrow go move oo! But chale, we for clap give am small, at least he didn’t just stand there giving motivational speeches about concrete! 😂👏.”

@richlexz wrote:

“Populism pro max🤣.”

@Undeniably_nyc said:

“This by any means doesn’t make those people’s livelihood better. We like to celebrate mediocrity too much. See the poor folks being happy about this. A good politician won’t do this to look good in the eyes of his/her people because he celebrated for doing the needful not this.”

@Gunzz00718295 wrote:

“Street light from Weija junction to the toll booth is not working. People with bad eye site are driving with high lights which are affecting other drivers facing them, I’m a victim. Yet you’re here pushing wheelbarrow.”

@thatMrT said:

“No legislator in Nigeria can do this. They are gods and lords to the citizen, only interested in stealing govt money and living large. The citizens also worship and adore them for doing so. Nigerians are responsible for what is happening to them.”

@Xcedis1 wrote:

“JM has turn Npp MPs into Labours and Masons 😂😂😂, the standard has changed.”

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, MP for Weija-Gbawe, serves at a party. Photo credit: @kobby7547

