TikToker Biggest Abena has reportedly been killed by her romantic partner at home in Abompe New Site in the Ashanti Region

Reports indicate the tragic incident occurred after the TikToker had a spat with her boyfriend and threatened to end the relationship

Netizens and friends of the late Biggest Abena took to social media to mourn her tragic demise with tributes

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian TikToker, Abena Charlotte, popularly known as Biggest Abena, has died after an alleged attack by her boyfriend, Sylvester Sowah, at their home in Abompe New Site in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

TikToker Biggest Abena allegedly killed by her boyfriend at Abompe New Site in Obuasi. Photo source: @biggest_abena80

Source: TikTok

According to a report from an Angel FM correspondent, Chukwu Joseph, who visited the community in the Obuasi Municipality, the remains of the late TikToker were found in a chair inside the home by some residents after the tragic incident.

The reporter noted that Biggest Abena, who had previously had altercations with her 27-year-old partner, had a disagreement with him.

Chukwu Joseph stated that the TikToker had reportedly confronted Sylvester and threatened to quit their relationship if he continued with his use of hard substances.

She reportedly complained of experiencing some health issues due to her partner's bad habits. In response to her complaints, the boyfriend demanded money from her to purchase his last hard substance before quitting.

The Angel FM reporter shared that Biggest Abena's boyfriend allegedly committed the heinous act at around 11 am and was seen frequently leaving and returning to his house on several occasions. The motive behind the crime is still unknown.

Sylvester reportedly visited a barbershop, where he begged the barber for money to support his habits.

However, the barber is said to have refused to help him and rather offered him a job opportunity at the shop to earn money for his daily upkeep.

He reportedly left the barbershop and rushed to his uncle's residence in another town, where he allegedly confessed to the crime before going on the run.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service later arrived at the scene to claim the remains of Biggest Abena, which were deposited inside a sack by some residents and take them to the morgue.

The Angel FM reporter also noted that a resident claimed to have heard gunshots from the late TikToker's house at the time of the tragic incident.

The police have also commenced their investigations and have launched a manhunt for the suspect, Sylvester. Footage from the crime scene has also emerged on social media.

The TikTok video detailing the death of Biggest Abena is below:

Biggest Abena's friend mourns her death

Following the news of Biggest Abena's death, her friends have taken to TikTok to mourn the tragedy.

Popular TikToker and close associate of the deceased, Efya Biamah, who has over 45k followers on the social media platform, shared a video of her late friend to grieve over her loss.

Popular TikToker and socialite Mama Corruption passes away after an illness on November 16, 2025. Photo source: @corruptionmama

Source: TikTok

She also detailed the emotional toll Abena's tragic passing had taken on her in the video caption.

The TikTok video of Biggest Abena's friend Efya Biamah mourning her death is below:

Biggest Abena's last TikTok post is below:

Biggest Abena's death stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afia Empress commented:

"I’m very sad, paa. My dear ladies, we must avoid toxic relationships. 😢😭 Rest in peace, sis 🪦😭😭."

Nhyira Ba said:

"I still can’t believe it. Oh Maabena."

Asabea_goddina wrote:

"Learn to walk out of toxic relationships, hmm, life’s too short."

TikToker Mama Corruption passes away from illness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Mama Corruption passed away on Sunday, November 16, 2025, after battling an illness for some time.

Close friends of the TikTok personality announced her death on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Many Ghanaian netizens took to social media to pay tribute to the late Mama Corruption.

Source: YEN.com.gh