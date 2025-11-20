Sad Scenes at Funeral of Islamic SHS Head Boy Abass After Tragic Death

Sad scenes from the funeral of Abass, the Islamic SHS head boy who died after falling from the school’s administration block, have stirred sadness online

The 17-year-old Business student was transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after his fall, but was pronounced dead on arrival

Social media users expressed sorrow over the death of Abass, with many offering condolences and praying for his soul to be accepted into Jannah (heaven)

Sad scenes from the funeral grounds of Islamic SHS head boy, Abass, have emerged online and evoked sorrow among Ghanaians.

Sad scenes emerge from the funeral of the head boy of the Islamic SHS, Abass. Image credit: @adiberry31

Source: TikTok

A form three student of the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, Abass passed away after falling from the top floor of the school’s administration block on November 18, 2025.

He was transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he was pronounced dead.

Described as a brilliant student by friends, Abass was studying Business and was the acting Boys’ Prefect of the school.

According to reports, the deceased was struggling with his mental health in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

Sad scenes at Abass’ funeral

On November 20, Abass was buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, distraught classmates and other family members, and friends of the deceased were at the cemetery for his final rites.

Attendees were seen engaging in devout prayers before the deceased was lowered into his grave for his final journey home.

The TikTok video of Abass’ funeral ceremony is below.

Following his death, many friends of the deceased took to social media to mourn him.

Many praised him as a calm and innocent person who never got into any trouble.

Below is a TikTok video paying tribute to the late Abass.

Ghanaians react to Abass’ death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of the death of Islamic SHS student Abass.

Mz~Ahmedat🦋💞 said:

"May almighty Allah be pleased with his soul and grant him jannatul firdaus😭."

💧SARCUSGUYGUY 💧 wrote:

"This school needs to be sued."

Empress Fiddy commented:

"May Allah forgive your shortcomings 🤲And Janna be all gone souls' destination 🙏🙏."

Fatimah🫶♥️😍 said:

"May Allah be pleased with his soul 😭and grant him a higher rank in jannah 🙏."

Halal Toyyiba wrote:

"All he needs is prayers dear🥺🙏🙏. May Allah be pleased with his humble soul🙏🙏."

Gal-lyk-liya🥰🥰 commented:

"May Allah light your grave and make the questions of the grave easier for you."

BAN⚡️DAW🅾️ said:

"indeed every soul shall taste death 😭 May the almighty have mercy on us all

Senior High school student dies after battling illness

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Adisadel College student Elijah Kofi Awuah died under heartbreaking circumstances.

The 16-year-old was a second-year student at the prestigious school located in Cape Coast and passed away after a battle with illness.

Several posts announcing the death of the young ‘Santa Clausian’ went viral on Facebook on Friday, September 12, 2025, with many expressing heartbreak over the devastating death and sharing their condolences with his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh