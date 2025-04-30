President John Dramani Mahama has appointed seven new justices to the Supreme Court, a statement from the Presidency says

The nomination of the seven justices of the Apex Court is in line with Article 144 (2) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution

Netizens have received the appointments with mixed reactions as some have welcome the nominations while others have criticised them

Seven new justices of the Supreme Court have been nominated. The nomination was made by President John Dramani and announced in a statement issued on April 30, 2025.

The seven nominees are Justices Dennis Dominic Adjei, Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackah-Boafo, Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janpere Bartels-Kodwo, Justice Hafisata Ameleboba.

These nominations are subject to vetting and approval by Parliament, following constitutional procedures. Once approved, the justices will be sworn in to serve on Ghana's highest court.

President Mahama's move comes days after the Chief Justice was suspended over corruption related matters.

Is President Mahama making changes to the Supreme Court?

President John Dramani Mahama is implementing significant changes within Ghana's Supreme Court. Aside from nominating the seven Justices from the Court of Appeal for appointment to the Supreme Court, he also suspended the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo on April 22, 2025, pending an investigation into three undisclosed petitions against her.​

The President's nominations are in line with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, which allows the President to appoint Supreme Court judges in consultation with the Council of State and with Parliament's approval.

