Ghanaian TikToker Maame Darkowah announced the death of her husband, Katakyie, in a heartbreaking TikTok post shared on December 28, 2025

The grieving widow shared an emotional video collage from their life together, including moments from their December 2024 wedding, and praised Katakyie as a perfect husband

Maame Darkowah's post mourning her husband stirred sorrow across social media, with many Ghanaians sharing words of encouragement for the TikToker over her tragic loss

Ghanaian TikToker Maame Darkowah has stirred sorrow on social media after announcing the death of her husband, online big boy Katakyie, in a heart-wrenching post.

Ghanaian social media personality Katakyie reportedly passes away as his wife mourns. Image credit: @maamedarkowah

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post shared on Sunday, December 28, 2025, the content creator shared a deeply emotional video collage featuring memorable moments with her husband - including scenes from their December 2024 wedding, as she announced the tragedy.

“God, thank you for taking the only precious thing in my life😭🙏🏾, Thank you for taking the only thing that brings me Joy😊👌, Thank you for taking my peace of mind away😭🙏🏾, Thank you for ending my marriage this painful way😭🙏🏾,” she wrote.

The grieving widow added that despite the tragedy and her biting words, she would continue to serve God. Maame Darkowah praised her late spouse, describing him as the ‘perfect husband’, and called on God to protect him in the afterlife while entreating Katakyie's spirit to watch over her and their child.

“Katakyie, you were a good man👍 May God keep you in His bosom for me, my Perfect husband😭😭😭💔💔🙏🏾🕊️🕊️ Do not rest too peacefully because we have a child to take care of😊🙏🏾. We will always love you, Daddy, 😭💔🕊️!!!!.”

Maame Darkowah’s post mourning her husband evoked sorrow among Ghanaians on social media, with many netizens taking to the comments section of her post to express their condolences.

Below is the TikTok video announcing the death of Katakyie.

Katakyie, also known as Berma Ba, was a social media personality known for sharing Christian motivational content with his followers.

At the moment, details about his cause of death have not been released by his family.

Below is a TikTok post shared by Katakyie before his tragic death.

Reactions to Katakyie’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Katakyie’s death and the grief expressed by his widow.

Jenny Love said:

"Katakyie was truly a selfless and remarkable man. I am deeply sorry for your loss, and for all you and your family are going through. May God grant you strength and comfort during this difficult time. 💔 May his soul rest in perfect peace 💔."

Miss-Mina💞 wrote:

"Katakyie was great man indeed💔may God strengthen you dear🙏🏾💔."

Dress Vendor In Spintex commented:

"Even in this pain, you still ACKNOWLEDGED GOD💔. My prayers are with you stranger (Sis)…….the next time God chooses to bless you, which I know he’d do in no time, may he not take from you what makes you happy and gladdens your heart. Our baby will grow well, and God will help us provide for him. He will refill you sis, and please remember “AFFLICTION WILL NOT HAPPEN THE SECOND TIME”. Stay safe sis, sending you hope and light. My prayers are always with you 💔🕊️😔🙏."

Popular online big boy Kwaku Sarfo Junior Chickin reportedly passes away. Image credit: AndrewChickmaticKwaku-SarfoJunior

Source: Facebook

Popular online personality passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular online personality, Kwaku Safo Junior Chickin, sadly passed away.

The tragic announcement was made by his close friend and fellow TikToker, Nana Osei Harry, also known as Qwaku Dosty, in a touching tribute to his late friend.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh