Popular Ghanaian TikTok comedian Juiscy Vibez has apologised to President John Dramani Mahama over alleged defamatory comments made in a movie promo video

The TikToker was arrested in April 2026, denied bail at her first hearing, and later remanded before eventually being granted bail

Juiscy Vibez recounted being arrested in front of her two children as she awaits the court's verdict scheduled for July 1

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Popular Ghanaian TikTok comedian Juiscy Vibez has apologised to the President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, following allegations that she made defamatory comments against the president and other dignitaries.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Juiscy Vibez apologises to President John Mahama over alleged defamatory comments made during a movie promo video. Image credit: Juiscy Vibez (TikTok & Instagram)

Source: Facebook

While doing a promo video for an upcoming movie, Juiscy discussed alleged drama linked to infidelity at the Flagstaff House, suggesting that the first lady, like the president, sought personal satisfaction from certain affairs and questioning the president's reaction.

Before ending her video, Juiscy Vibez clarified that she was speaking about her movie and directed her followers to watch it on YouTube, but her disclaimer did not save her from the backlash that followed.

As a result, she was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team.

The TikToker was initially denied bail at her first court appearance before later being remanded as her case proceeded through the justice system.

She eventually appeared before the court with her legal representative and was successfully granted bail, allowing her to return home while her court proceedings continued.

Her case has since dragged on for months, drawing continued public attention as Ghanaians await the final verdict expected on July 1, 2026.

The Instagram video of Juiscy Vibez leaving the court is below.

Juiscy Vibez apologises to President Mahama

In a TikTok video published on June 17, 2026, Juiscy Vibez offered an apology to the president, indicating that it was never her intention to insult him.

She added that it was a slip of the tongue, as she had wanted to reference the president's residence but instead used the Flagstaff House in the video.

Juiscy also recounted how she was arrested in front of her two children, detailing her subsequent remand and the upcoming verdict.

The TikTok video of Juiscy Vibez apologising to President Mahama about the alleged defamatory comments is below.

Reactions to Juiscy's apology to President Mahama

The apology drew an outpouring of sympathy online, with many fans defending her character and urging President Mahama to show mercy.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Bri_kikie said:

"Hmm, the movie can be used to plead her case in court. The owners and producers of the movie can also support her and plead on her behalf. Hmm, I really wonder what type of movie it was and what she said about it to get to this. Sending you virtual hugs, it is well."

AmaAfryieMensah indicated:

"I have been following you for a long time because of your jokes and you aren't a problematic person. I don't know why that expensive joke, but things happen. I hope they can go through your old videos as character assessment and temper justice with mercy. Also, if most of your influencer colleagues can come together to record a good character testament video about you, it may go far and help with your case. I pray that this case dies favorably for you."

Jayjaye said:

"Some of you don't know Priscy. You saw her on social media so you are just drawing your own conclusions and insulting her. She's a very respectful lady. She's been friends with my cousin since SHS and was brought up by her grandmother. She's coming from a humble background. You all should stop bashing her, she made a mistake and she's realised it. Mr. President, please forgive her."

Missann said:

"Hmm, sometimes as humans we should be extra careful. Mistakes happen but we should try our possible best to avoid them."

Precious said:

"Awwww, sis! You have spoken so well and I believe they will find a place in their hearts to forgive you wai. God will bless and protect you in this difficult time."

Aduanadehye said:

"We all sometimes go overboard, but when our attention is called, we accept and apologise. But it was different in your case. You insulted whoever tried to alert you on that particular video, but it's good you've learnt your lessons. We move regardless."

Fans pour out sympathy for Ghanaian TikToker Juiscy Vibez as she apologises to President John Mahama over alleged defamatory comments. Image credit: Juiscy Vibez (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

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