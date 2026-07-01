Bishop Angel Obinim has denied having any extramarital affair since 2017, insisting that no woman can claim to have been involved with him

His remarks came amid ongoing marital tensions with his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, which have fuelled widespread public debate

The couple's son, Promise, also attracted attention after a video of him dancing to a Satan Doggy song went viral on social media

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Founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has broken his silence on marital controversies surrounding him and his wife, gospel artist Florence Obinim, firmly denying having any extramarital affair since 2017.

Bishop Obinim denies having an extramarital affair since 2017. Image credit: Bishop Obinim/Florence Obinim.

Source: Instagram

Obinim and Florence have been in the news in recent months over a series of marital controversies that have kept social media buzzing.

The couple attracted significant public attention after Bishop Obinim publicly declared that only his biological children and church members should handle his burial, explicitly excluding Florence.

He also lashed out at Florence Obinim before his congregation over her association with Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman, sparking a public dispute that drew widespread commentary.

Adding to the family's time in the spotlight, Bishop and Florence's son, Promise, also made headlines on Tuesday, July 1, 2026, when a video of him dancing to a Satan Doggy song went viral on social media.

The Facebook video of Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim's son, Promise, dancing to Satam Doggy is below.

Bishop Obinim denies extramarital affair since 2017

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim confirmed that his last extramarital affair was in 2017, insisting that no woman could make a contradictory claim about having been involved with him since then.

He said:

"I have already confirmed on social media that my last extramarital relationship was in 2017. Since then I have not had any encounter with any other woman apart from my wife. No woman in Ghana or in the world can claim that I have had an affair with."

The Instagram video of Bishop Obinim confirming his last extramarital affair is below.

Reactions to Bishop Obinim's affair confirmation

Obinim's declaration drew mixed reactions online, with many questioning the appropriateness of airing such details publicly. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

dilenmab wrote:

"Asɛ he doesn't have futufoɔ bi sei. That's the issue with those who think they are wiser than everybody. Ɔmo bɛpre saa na ɔmo agye ɔmo ani so last minute."

awula_narko said:

"Why are they clapping? Eeeiii religious people."

abk_albi indicated:

"Eiii, this is so immature of him. So what should we do? A man of God disgracing himself like this. Ahhba!"

luxury___accessories1184 commented:

"Exposing himself always but will later blame the wife hmmmmm."

smartk96 added:

"As a man of God, is that something to be proud of?"

Fans descend on Bishop Obinim after claims that his last extramarital affair happened in 2017. Image credit: Bishop Obinim.

Source: Facebook

Florence Obinim denies husband's claims about Osebo

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Florence Obinim denied claims that her husband had warned her to stay away from Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman.

In an interview, Florence indicated that her husband's comments might have stemmed from hurt linked to his past encounters with the fashion icon rather than any direct warning to her.

Osebo had earlier dismissed rumours of an inappropriate relationship with Florence, describing her as a precious wife and urging Obinim to treat her with the respect she deserved.

Source: YEN.com.gh