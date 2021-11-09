An Accra Circuit court has asked the police to give Shatta Wale's phones to him

The order came today in court when the Dancehall artiste made his appearance

Shatta Wale is in court following a fake shooting incident that he put together

An order has been given by a Circuit court in Accra for the phones of Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah to be released to him with immediate effect.

The order came during a court hearing today, November 9, 2021, when the Ayoo hitmaker made an appearance today.

The defence team of the dancehall star made a case for the phones to be returned to the musician because he had not pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

They added that the phones were in any way accessories to whatever thing that the dancehall artiste is being accused of.

Prosecution however indicated that the phone was being kept by the police to aid in their investigations over the matter.

But the judge in the matter said there was no point in what the prosecution was saying and ordered for the phones to be returned to the musician.

Court case adjourned to December 8, 2021

The Accra Circuit Court adjourned the cases of Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal with the duo set to make another appearance later.

The duo was set for court today to further hear the cases and charges brought against them some weeks ago.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, is in court for faking a shooting which he was alleged that he had been injured and had been hospitalized.

It was later found out that the Taking Over hitmaker had staged the incident after a prophet said he (Shatta Wale) was going to be shot.

Medikal storms court on okada

A video showing rapper Medikal sitting on a commercial motorcycle to avoid getting to court last for his next hearing has popped up.

The rapper, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong is set to appear before court today, November 9. 2021, for brandishing a gun on social media.

