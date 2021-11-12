Video drops as Stonebwoy 'disrupts' Samini interview amid their beef

Musicians Stonebwoy and Samini have warmed hearts online with a new video

Samini was seen granting an interview and out of nowhere, Stonebwoy made a funny cameo

The duo was part of creative arts industry players who were in a meeting with the police

Stonebwoy has erupted laughter on social media after he did a hostile takeover of an interview Samini was granting following a meeting at the Police Headquarters.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Samini, known in real life as Andrew Samini, was granting an interview with the press following the meeting.

He was expressing his thanks to the police hierarchy for taking such a laudable decision to sit and talk with players in the creative arts industry.

While making his point, fellow dancehall star Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, who was passing by, decided to also 'show his face'.

Stonebwoy, who was just passing behind Samini, in a friendly way, showed his face on the camera and said "thank you, thank you, thank you...the show is 24th December" - a comment which generated surprise and laughter.

In reacting to the brief interruption, Samini, who was laughing hysterically said, "this is what happens if you have a stubborn son" - this also generated louder laughter from the pressmen.

The video has warmed the hearts of many who were happy to see the sow of love and support from two of Ghana's finest musicians.

IGP, police chiefs meet with players in Ghana's creative industry space

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare together with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service met with over 130 players of the creative arts industry.

The meeting, which took place at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, was purposely to discuss security issues affecting the industry.

Discussions at the meeting focused on matters such as; piracy of creative works, provision of event security, access to police uniforms and premises for productions, a dedicated Police Unit to facilitate activities of industry players, and the unprofessional conduct exhibited by some police officers.

Shatta Wale Angrily Walks Out Of IGP's Meeting With Celebs

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale reportedly walked out of the meeting between the Ghana Police Service and the creative arts industry.

According to a Starr FM video, Shatta Wale walked out of the meeting for what he described as unfair treatment.

