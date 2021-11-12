12 times Yvonne Nelson proved 'age is just a number' as she marks 36th b'day

Yvonne Nelson turns plus one today and she has already dropped a photo that has gone viral

At age 36, the actress remains flawless in all her looks and appearances

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 12 photos of the on-screen goddess that show she gets beautiful with age

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson turned plus one today, November 12, 2021, and we can't get enough of her sweet 16 effects she exudes any time she drops a photo.

She is undoubtedly ageless in beauty even at 36 and this has been seen in all her activities both offline and online.

Yvonne Nelson, in her birthday celebration mode, shared a stunning photo of herself serving us a whole lot of sass and style and she captioned it, "Happy Birthday to ME".

The mother of one and past beauty queen has consistently proved to us that age is only a number as she always takes center stage in the world of beauty and style.

Today, YEN.com.gh celebrates the Heels and Sneakers actress with 12 of her ageless photos that got everyone talking on social media.

1. Slaying in a grey outfit here

2. Green looks good on her

3. Sitting pretty in her pink outfit and sporting a smile

4. Wife material 1 trillion yards

5. Showing off her smooth skin here

6. Basking in the full glory of nature

7. A degree hotter!

8. When she felt like a flower girl

9. Going on a bicycle adventure

10. "It's the legs for us!

11. When she went on a swing at the YN Island

12. Looking into the future with so much confidence

