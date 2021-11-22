Asamoah Gyan is out here doing it like a fashion model

The footballer turns plus on today

Asamoah Gyan is serving us the very regal looks on social media

Popular Ghanaian footballer and singer, Asamoah Gyan marks his 36th birthday in grand style as he serves us model-like photos in fashionable outfits.

The Ghanaian striker has updated style lookbooks for men as he shares very editorial photos of himself which is cool enough to grace covers of high-end magazines.

He is not our regular footballer with the amount of 'swag' he exudes in these photos.

Photos of Asamoah Gyan.souce:instagram/@asamoahgyan

Baby Jet shared a series of flawless photos of himself on his Instagram posed like a model and giving some attitude.

Asamoah Gyan glammed up in 3 different men's beachwear. One in all white linen which he scored with a straw hat and reflective sunglasses.

The second look was in a royal blue top and matching shorts which he completed with the same straw hat and sunglasses.

Gyan went all summer with his 3rd look rocking dapper summer top and shorts.

Apart from the goodwill messages the Blackstar player got from Ghanaians, he also generated some reactions to the ethereal looks he posted to commemorate his day.

One well wishes with handle @louisgyemfy commented:

Looking nice bro

Another user also stated:

OMG .....this is everything

leona_verinnuu said:

Very fabulous

Asamoah Gyan's Best Goals

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh reflected on 10 of the best goals by the legend in Ghana jersey in honour of Asamoah Gyan's birthday.

Legendary Ghanaian attacker, Asamoah Gyan, celebrates his 36th birthday on Monday, November 22, 2021 with several goodwill messages flooding social media. His place in Ghana's football history remains unmatched after scoring 51 goals in 109 international appearances for the West African country.

Gyan's first-ever World Cup goal is memorable as it was also Ghana's maiden goal at the global showpiece. Asamoah Gyan beautifully controlled a Stephen Appiah pass before smashing home.

