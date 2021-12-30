Popular and favourite actress Jackie Appiah has won the Best social media Influencer 2021 in the YEN Readers' Choice Awards

She beat beautiful TV presenter Serwaa Amihere, Regina Van Helvert, and the latest social media sensation Hajia Bintu

Fans have explained why Jackie deserved to win, and she had earlier emerged as the best actress over Nana Ama McBrown and two others

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has been adjudged the best social media influencer in the 2021 YEN Readers’ Choice Awards.

She beat broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, Hajia Bintu, and Regina Helvert, to win in that category.

Jackie was seconded by Serwaa Amihere, then Regina Van Helvert, with Hajia Bintu taking the fourth position.

A collage of Jackie Appiah, Serwaa Amihere, Regina Van Helvert, and Hajia Bintu. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @serwaaamihere @reginavanhelvert @hajia.bintu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans tell why Jackie is the best

The many people who voted for Jackie as the winner also explained why she is unbeatable.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Nana Yaw Kenzy Brains: "Remember, Jackie is born with natural beauty, Masa forget about machines beauty wai."

Queenlio Kyrio: "Wt is bintu doing there.anyways going for jackie."

Jackie Appiah wins best actress over McBrown, two others

This is the second win for Jackie Appiah as she earlier won in the best actress category of the YEN Readers' Choice Awards.

She emerged as the favourite actress of many Ghanaians for this year beating Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, and Tracey Boakye.

In a keenly contested category, Jackie Appiah slightly edged past McBrown with a small margin. Yvonne Nelson came third with Tracey Boakye coming at a distant fourth position.

Stonebwoy and Giovani Caleb win

Meanwhile, Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has emerged as the best 2021 Best Male Artiste at the Readers’ Choice Awards organised by your authoritative YEN.com.gh.

The category had high-profiled musicians, including Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, and the young sugar daddy KiDi.

Popular broadcaster, Giovani Caleb, also won in the best radio presenter category.

He topped ace presenters, including Abeiku Santana, Ohemaa Woyeje, and Okyeame Quophi.

This is a big recognition or Giovani, who, could be called the 'least' in that category owing to the fact that the three others have been in the industry for decades.

Source: YEN.com.gh