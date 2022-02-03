Scenes from the 60th birthday dinner of Dr Osei Kwame Despite have been awash on social media

One thing that is currently gaining massive attention is the birthday celebrant's cake that was presented

Despite turned 60 years old on February 2, 2022, and had quite an eventful day filled with surprises

Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style on February 2, 2022.

Many videos from the eventful celebration have gone viral on social media with much commentary being centered around the plush dinner held for the celebrant.

The dinner was attended by the movers and shakers in Ghana's various industries from musicians, actors, businessmen and media people.

There was a lot to eat and drink at the dinner held in one of the mansions of the business mogul.

Among many highlights on the night, the birthday cake that was presented to the celebrant made a huge statement.

In a show of massive wealth, Despite's birthday cake came looking like a storey building and left many attendees of the dinner in awe.

The 8-tier giant birthday cake was brought in by the caterers who spent months planning to execute the task that they were entrusted with.

Parts of the cake was fitted with a golden rectangle which had the inscription: "Despite @60"

