Actress Kisa Gbekle has cautioned young boys who directly message (DM) her to ask her to be their sugar mummy

The Ghanaian movie personality warned them to refrain from the act because she has nothing to offer them

Her Instagram clip has generated mixed reactions as some fans and followers found the video hilarious while others supported her action

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has cautioned young boys who directly message (DM) her to request to be in a relationship with her to refrain from the act.

According to the actress, some ''young boys'' enter her DMs to ask her to be their sugar mummy, but she does not have the financial means to support them.

The actress advised the persons involved to desist from the act if they don't want to die due to hunger via her social media pages on Monday, May 2.

I can be your sugar mummy

''All the young boys n my DMs saying I want you to be my sugar mummy, I want to be my sugar baby and all that please, you'll be hungry. It's hunger that will finish you because money, I no get. One cedi, I no get,'' she said in a video on Instagram.

The actress further emphasised that she cannot be their sugar mummy or babe.

Her video has generated reactions from her fans and followers on social media.

Emekaokpara said:

''Kisa, I beg, you are shouting. This be road side, allow the boys small na becus country hard oo lol .''

Riddle_d_don commented:

''Niggaz looking for sugar mama instead of looking for a job.''

Kisagbekle replied:

''@riddle_d_don trust me .''

Queen_ohenewaah commented:

''Please in louder, loudest. They should go get busy with their hands aaba.''

Iambokity said:

''Na who says it food dey want lol the want a piece of the nyash la. Food and money dieerr dey get dadadey won't die.''

Sarkcesshammond commented:

''No yawa, give them the chance, them go find demma own food.''

Dirty_tren.t commented:

''But honestly, they don’t respect ooyou dey cost pass. Hmm I can’t share my wife with any one so tell dem❤️.''

