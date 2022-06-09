Ghanaian musician, Patapaa has hinted h e will not pamper Entertainment blogger, Zionfelix as he intends to drop 'diss' track

e The anticipated song is a move to 'beef up' Patapaa's dispute with the blogger, which resulted from infidelity accusations by Patapaa against his own wife

Zionfelix quashed these allegations and advised Patapaa to rather try to fix his marriage that is falling apart

'One Corner' crooner Patapaa has taken his quarrel with Felix Nana Yaw Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, to another level by announcing a 'diss' song made purposely for the latter.

A flyer spotted by YEN on Zionfelix's Instagram page, supposedly promoting the 'diss' song, suggests that the musician intends on releasing a song to 'hit back at' the blogger. It seems Zionfelix is enjoying the ongoing scuffle between himself and Patapaa as he posted a 'better' flyer to replace Patapaa's own.

Patapaa has accused Zionfelix of flirting with his wife. @lihamiller @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Patapaa replied Zionfelix on his Instagram post:

I am not pampering you. We going it the hard way. Take your something better

Zionfelix replies Patapaa, advises him to shut up

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that multiple award-winning blogger Felix Nana Yaw Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, has advised musician Patapaa to refrain from making any further comments on the former’s interactions with the latter’s wife.

The entertainment journalist, in an Instagram video, admonished Patapaa to stop talking about the issue because the latter’s comments keep denting the wife’s image.

He chided the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker for acting childish as a married man and told him to consider the implications of his actions on both his family and his wife’s family.

Zionfelix added that Patapaa had no evidence to substantiate the allegations he has been making since the blogger interviewed his wife. He also told Patapaa to stop making those claims since he, Zionfelix, is not an ambassador for any brand for them to strip him of that role.

Patapaa's Wife Debunks Divorce Rumours, Says She's Still Married To Him

The wife of Ghanaian musician, Liha Miller has finally broken her silence on the rumours about a divorce making the rounds on social media.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, she trashed out the divorce rumours which have been in the news for some weeks now.

