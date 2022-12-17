Star actress, Nadia Buari, has caused a stir with photos showing off her relatively slender figure for the gram

She flexed her flawless figure and wardrobe choices, including her flowing dress, stylish bag, dark shades, and more

Some of her eagle-eyed fans observed that the actress looked slim, with one saying she looked “unrecognisable”

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has caused a stir with photos showing off her relatively slender figure, and some fans are all over themselves.

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari's appearance for the gram

The A-list movie star posted images showing off her wardrobe selections on Saturday, December 17. She looked colourful in a flowing dress accompanied by a stylish bag.

Nadia Buari sported hair extensions, dark glasses, and heels to complete her ensemble. Like always, her face beat was not excessive as she appeared almost natural.

Sharing the glorious pictures on her verified Instagram account with 5.5 million followers, the actress wrote:

''It’s that heart of gold and stardust soul that makes you beautiful,'' she said.

The mother of four caused a storm with the photos accentuating her slender figure. Some fans reacted, saying she looked ''unrecognisable''.

See the photos below:

How fans reacted to Nadia Buari's latest pictures

DeeSam said:

My queen forever is looking slim and unrecognizable.

Emmanuel.king23 commented:

Pretty cool.

Theglory81 posted:

Ma mother from another country.

Francisayiteygh commented:

Beautiful.

AmaSaa observed:

Is it only me seeing that Nadia Buari looks slim? Eiish, she lost weight. Pretty as always though.

Ebb_ydiamond reacted:

Pretty ma'am.

