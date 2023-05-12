Swoywoy said he did not mean to shade Shatta Wale or disrespect any artiste like many people have wrongly interpreted his words

He said he meant to inspire the youth not to look down on themselves since there was a lot of work to do

The award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste explained that it was an overwhelming moment where h meant to inspire the young artistes that they should not be deceived that any artiste was more prominent and above them

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the musical world as Stonebwoy, has responded to claims that he was insulting his friend Shatta Wale during his performance at a concert.

Shatta Wale (left), Stonebwoy (right) Photo credit: @stonebwoyb @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy accused of dissing Shatta Wale

A few weeks ago, the dancehall artiste was accused of Shatta Wale while performing his songs to his fans at his 5th Dimension album launch.

In a rant during the performance, Stonebwoy said: "If anybody talk say he be the king of dancehall, talk am say ein morda".

Since Shatta Wale is known by the moniker 'Dancehall King', many people deemed Stonebwoy's statement an indirect insult to Shatta.

In Stonebwoy's recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, he said that those were mere rumours and that he did not mean to shade Shatta Wale.

In the heat of the moment, I was overwhelmed and wanted to inspire the young artistes who were present and were watching me perform that they did not have to look up to anyone as the king of dancehall since there is a lot of work to do, Stonebwoy stated.

The award-winning dancehall artiste added that he did not mean to insult Shatta, and even though people would not believe him or his explanation, that was all he meant.

Watch Stonebwoy's interview with Nana Romeo:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Stonebwoy's explanation

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the explanation from Stonebwoy, claiming he only tried to justify his words instead of apologising to his colleague.

kwabi_nawife commented:

Which kind explaining bi dis dnt fink de host self understand

ericnanaprah commented:

You can't hide your character forever. Soon the whole world will know you, if it was Shatta like by now jabs upon jabs

nanakowacquaye commented:

Best opportunity for him to have apologized than to try justify himself.

Stonebwoy shares secret on how he gets the energy to ace Detty December

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Stonebwoy revealed hidden gems he practices to ace all his back-to-back shows in December.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he stated that maintaining a healthy diet, among other things, to gain energy for his shows.

