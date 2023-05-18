Stonebwoy, in an interview on Joy News' Pm Express, was asked about his dream collaborations, and he mentioned Taylor Swift and Rihana

The singer said so far in his career, he has had the dream collaborations he wished for, but if he was to do something for the fans, it would be with these two

Earlier, Stonebwoy went viral as he was spotted connecting with Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards, which hints at the possibility of a collaboration

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Stonebwoy recently revealed his dream collaborations during an interview on Joy News' PM Express. He expressed his desire to work with international superstars Taylor Swift and Rihanna, aiming to create something special for his fans.

Stonebwoy (Left) Rihana (Right) Photo Source: Stonebwoy, Rihana

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy mentioned that he is happy with the collaborations he has already done. However, he is eager to explore new creative avenues and believes that teaming up with Taylor Swift and Rihanna would be a dream come true. Stonebwoy has already worked with big music stars such as Angélique Kidjo, Shaggi, Sean Paul and others.

In early February this year, Stonebwoy's ambitious nature became evident when he was seen connecting with Taylor Swift and other superstars at the 65th Grammy Awards. The encounter between Stonebwoy and Swift sparked speculation about a potential collaboration between the two artists.

From the streets of Ashiaman to big collaborations

Stonebwoy has made waves all over Africa with his melodious music and energetic performances. Born Livingstone Etse Satekla on March 5, 1988, in Ashaiman, Ghana, Stonebwoy discovered his passion for music at a young age.

With his unique style that blends reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeats, Stonebwoy has become a prominent figure in the African music scene.

