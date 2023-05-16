Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan was asked about his 2010 penalty miss at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa on stage by comedian Foster Romanus

He laughed and stated that he was on the hot seat after Foster and laughed in the video

Many people reacted to Asamoah Gyan's response to the question as they claimed that he would take it to the grave

Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus quizzed Ghana'a all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan about his 2010 penalty miss at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to 2010 penalty miss.

Source: Instagram

Foster Romanus quizzes Asamoah Gyan about 2010 penalty miss

In a video Asamoah Gyan shared on his verified Instagram page, he and the Foster Romanus were on stage to receive his citation when he asked the question that shook the country in 2010.

The comedian asked him what went on in his head during that tensed moment on the football pitch.

Responding to the question in jest, the former Black Stars captain said, "Awurade, Mawu", meaning, "God, I'm dead".

They looked at each other, and they both laughed.

Commenting on the video, he noted that it was all love. he wrote:

Herrrrrrr @fosterromanus . The last part tho. But it’s all love tho

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan and Foster Romanus discussing his penalty miss.

History of Gyan's penalty miss

The incident occurred between Ghana and Uruguay when the Uruguayan player Luis Suárez prevented the ball from falling into the net by kicking it with his hands.

The referee awarded Ghana a penalty, and unfortunately, when Gyan volunteered to take it, he missed it.

The game resulted in a draw and ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout, leading Uruguay into the semifinals.

Ghanaians reacted to the hilarious video

Many Ghanaians laughed at the hilarious video as they hinted that that story is forever in the history of Ghanaian football.

See selected comments below:

bcoby stated:

Bra Gyan you still have the form oh, chale me I see that you can still play soccer oh chale hmmm

wuesedabo commented:

I was saying if Asamoah doesn't laugh I won't either. I'm glad you can laugh about this gradually (although half-laugh). My forever Ghanian fave.

acoustic_muzik said:

Awurade Mewu killed me

michael_koranteng88 commented:

Don't be offended again. U swerved the goalie. Koo nimos own di3333

swt_dzakpasujr said:

New treading sound ewurade me wu

sconzyforyou stated:

The moment he said @asamoah_gyan3 we were talking about your penalty..that look on your face got me that killed me you wer like padi n33 paaaaaa

weleshaa said:

it’s for life at this point @asamoah_gyan3 ‍

Asamoah Gyan displays tennis skills in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan was captured training on a tennis court in the game.

He displayed incredible skills on the court such that many people hailed him on social media.

