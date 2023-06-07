Nana Ama McBrown showed her support for Kelvin Cars, a young man who built his own vehicle, by modelling for his brand

In a photo compilation she shared on TikTok, the actress wore a fashionable blue outfit and posed beside the vehicle

The professionally taken photos awed fans of McBrown, who praised the actress for supporting the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown showed her support for Kelvin Cars, a talented young man who built his own vehicle under his brand name.

Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown poses beside car Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown's endorsement came in the form of a TikTok post, where she shared a collection of photos showcasing her fashionable blue outfit while posing next to the remarkable creation.

The photos, captured professionally, left fans of McBrown in awe and admiration. They were quick to shower praise on the actress for her gesture of support towards Kelvin and his impressive achievement.

Kelvin Cars, a budding entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, has been making waves in the automobile industry with his unique creations. His self-built vehicle stands as a testament to his dedication and creativity.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fans praise Nana Ama McBrown

abigailincoom951 commented:

Who GOD has bless no man can curse

mh5018 kind soul said:

U just increased the value of this guys effort the witches in the media can’t touch u cuz u have an army behind u physically n spiritually.we Dey gv u

hikimaalhassan512 wrote:

My lovely mum Allah bless you always

Abena sika also added:

Mummy l tap into ur blessings

McBrown supports Bill Asamoah's business

In a similar story, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a beautiful video, visited Bill Asamoah at his car accessory shop.

The sweet actress and the veteran actor exchanged hugs and pleasantries as they caught up. McBrown expressed her loyalty to Asamoah's shop, stating that she would not be purchasing car accessories from any other place but his.

The heartwarming video captured the seemingly genuine friendship between McBrown and Bill Asamoah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh