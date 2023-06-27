Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has said that she is thankful to her fans for supporting and praying for her

She stated that she has missed them and hoped to see them soon in a TikTok live video on her birthday

The songstress's fans joined the live video to wish her a happy birthday. She encouraged them that God would redeem her from her $2 million scam allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Hajia4Reall, Ghanaian socialite and budding songstress, known privately as Mona Faiz Montrage, thanked her fans for their support.

In a TikTok live video, she revealed that she was okay and was trusting in God to redeem her from her current struggles.

Hajia4Reall says she's looking up to God for redemption Photo credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

In the TikTok live video, which garnered thousands of reactions from her fans at 10pm on June 26, 2023, Hajia4Rerall looked excited as she celebrated her birthday with her family.

The gorgeous and followed fashionista had made her first Instagram post earlier in the day, which caused a massive stir online as it was her first post after her arrest for a $2 million romance scam.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the TikTok live video, Hajia4Reall told her fans that she was overwhelmed by their support and love. She added that she trusted God for redemption, while dancing to her song Hit, featuring dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

"Thank you, guys, for your love and wishes. I appreciate you all. I am okay; I want you to know that I am okay. Just know that God is not asleep," Hajia4Reall said.

Watch the video of Hajia4Reall in an Instagram live video below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Hajia4Reall's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video. While others admired Hajia4Reall's beauty, some fans wished her well.

afitrewa commented:

May God shame all her enemies and give her more life to look after her family ❤️❤️

emon__17c commented:

Hajia ankasa she’s a very pretty ..it left the fraud p3 ooo..but Insha Allah she go stop small small or u say am mad ?

samcross100 commented:

This is so Cool Happy birthday. We are going to shock the world. They have no idea what is coming. ENJOY your special day

ancestorzick commented:

See how I'm just smiling I've watched this video more than 3 times... God is great

Ghanaian celebrities wish Hajia4Reall a happy birthday

To celebrate her birthday, socialite Hajia4Reall surfaced on Instagram with stunning pictures.

Stonebwoy, Bobrisky, MzVee, Abeiku Santana, and other celebrities commented on the photos and message shared by Hajia4Reall, seeking to dispel accusations made against her regarding the $2 million romance scam she has been charged with.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh