Feared spiritualist Prophet Ajagurajah has shared a part of his past life before meeting his guardian angel, Ajagurajah

The prophet, ensuring his teachings, usually mentioned that he used to follow Jesus Christ and the Christian doctrines

Ajagurajah shared evidence to support his claims that he was a Christian leader

Leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, has shared proof of his life as a man of God.

In one of the photos, the spiritualist wore a black suit over a black shirt with a white clerical collar.

Many said the photo cemented the belief that Ajagurah is honest and authentic.

Ajagurajah showed his fans why he was versed in the Bible and its teachings.

The spiritualist shared the photos with the caption: "I was once a charismatic pastor hmmm. Don't act as if you know me."

Netizens react to Ajagurajah's throwback photo

Many commentators hailed the prophet for being honest and authentic.

mz_frimpomah commented:

Wofa, so what changed for you? Because I wanna hear the story from you.

derry_essel_ebo commented:

One thing is for sure about this man...His authenticity and handsome

nanaodurobg7 commented:

Hahahahahahaha Odifoo G3G3 Prophet Rosalinda….The spiritual Excavator of our generation. A good boy by all standards, but try and see.

