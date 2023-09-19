Abeiku Santana Marks Daughter's 19th Birthday With Beautiful Photos, Many In Awe Of Her Growth
- Abeiku Santana marked the birthday of his beautiful daughter, Nana Egyirba Aggrey, with beautiful pictures as she turned 19
- He wrote a touching message to her as he advised her to be courageous in chasing her dreams and have wisdom to make the right choices
- Papa Bills, Empress Gifty, and many others joined Abeiku Santana in celebrating Nana Egyirba Aggrey on Instagram
Seasoned broadcaster Abeiku Santana marked the birthday of his daughter, Nana Egyirba Aggrey, on September 19, 2023. The educated young lady turns 19.
Abeiku Santana marks daughter's birthday with a heartfelt message
In a heartfelt message Abeiku Santana wrote to his daughter, Nana Egyirba Aggrey, he wished her a happy birthday and stated that he could not believe she was turning 19.
He showered blessings from God onto her life and stated that she was blossoming into a remarkable young woman.
"As you celebrate this significant milestone, I pray for God's strength and wisdom upon your life. As you step into your 19th year, may God's blessings and prosperity continue to shower upon you," he wrote in his message on Instagram.
Abeiku Santana motivated Nana Egyirba Aggrey by telling her to be courageous enough to chase her dreams and have the wisdom to make the right choices in life. He concluded his message by saying:
You are destined for greatness, and I have no doubt that you will achieve everything you set your mind to do. From: Daddy ❤️
Ghanaians join Abeiku Santana in celebrating his daughter
Papa Bills, Empress Gifty and many other Ghanaian celebrities and Abeiku Santana's Instagram followers took to the comment section to celebrate Nana Egyirba Aggrey.
papabillsgh said:
Happy birthday Egyeriba Aggrey
empress_gifty said:
Happy birthday sweetie
gifty.debrah said:
Happy birthday to your gal. She's soo gorgeous. God bless her new age ❤️❤️❤️
futurist.eddie_bryan said:
Happy birthday to you dearlemme take you for lunch today
gaiseyeliz900 said:
Happy glorious birthday beautiful May God increase you in health wealth and strength, Cheers to Life ❤
zak_awu said:
She look like his 23
miriam_blessing said:
Happy happy Nana, God bless your new age
brah_obed said:
she fine oo
baah9299 said:
Happy birthday to her ❤️
nhyirabanana_adwoa said:
Happy birthday to you, beautiful
Abeiku Santana hails wife for supporting his educational journey
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abeiku Santana showered unending praises on his wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey, for supporting his academic pursuits.
He revealed that she was the one who bought the forms and filled them on his behalf. He further stated that she took it upon herself to support him financially by catering for the tuition.
Ghanaians have praised Mrs Aggrey as a supportive spouse to the seasoned media personality.
