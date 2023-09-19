Abeiku Santana marked the birthday of his beautiful daughter, Nana Egyirba Aggrey, with beautiful pictures as she turned 19

He wrote a touching message to her as he advised her to be courageous in chasing her dreams and have wisdom to make the right choices

Papa Bills, Empress Gifty, and many others joined Abeiku Santana in celebrating Nana Egyirba Aggrey on Instagram

Seasoned broadcaster Abeiku Santana marked the birthday of his daughter, Nana Egyirba Aggrey, on September 19, 2023. The educated young lady turns 19.

Abeiku Santana marks daughter's birthday with a heartfelt message

In a heartfelt message Abeiku Santana wrote to his daughter, Nana Egyirba Aggrey, he wished her a happy birthday and stated that he could not believe she was turning 19.

He showered blessings from God onto her life and stated that she was blossoming into a remarkable young woman.

"As you celebrate this significant milestone, I pray for God's strength and wisdom upon your life. As you step into your 19th year, may God's blessings and prosperity continue to shower upon you," he wrote in his message on Instagram.

Abeiku Santana motivated Nana Egyirba Aggrey by telling her to be courageous enough to chase her dreams and have the wisdom to make the right choices in life. He concluded his message by saying:

You are destined for greatness, and I have no doubt that you will achieve everything you set your mind to do. From: Daddy ❤️

Ghanaians join Abeiku Santana in celebrating his daughter

Papa Bills, Empress Gifty and many other Ghanaian celebrities and Abeiku Santana's Instagram followers took to the comment section to celebrate Nana Egyirba Aggrey.

papabillsgh said:

Happy birthday Egyeriba Aggrey

empress_gifty said:

Happy birthday sweetie

gifty.debrah said:

Happy birthday to your gal. She's soo gorgeous. God bless her new age ❤️❤️❤️

futurist.eddie_bryan said:

Happy birthday to you dearlemme take you for lunch today

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Happy glorious birthday beautiful May God increase you in health wealth and strength, Cheers to Life ❤

zak_awu said:

She look like his 23

miriam_blessing said:

Happy happy Nana, God bless your new age

brah_obed said:

she fine oo

baah9299 said:

Happy birthday to her ❤️

nhyirabanana_adwoa said:

Happy birthday to you, beautiful

Abeiku Santana hails wife for supporting his educational journey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abeiku Santana showered unending praises on his wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey, for supporting his academic pursuits.

He revealed that she was the one who bought the forms and filled them on his behalf. He further stated that she took it upon herself to support him financially by catering for the tuition.

Ghanaians have praised Mrs Aggrey as a supportive spouse to the seasoned media personality.

