Tracey Boakye, Nadia Buari, Kaloume Sinare, Charly D and Gifty Boakye are some Ghanaian celebrities whose romantic connection with Ghanaian players became public knowledge

These couples had their fair share of troubles navigating the struggles that come with celebrity relationships, with some hitting the rocks and others ending in marriage

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a relationship counsellor shed some light on why celebrities often have trouble maintaining romantic relationships

Public figures often form romantic partnerships and are often regarded as power couples. Ghanaian celebrities have, on numerous occasions, been romantically linked with Ghanaian football stars. Some of these relationships have stood the test of time, while others hit the rocks.

In this article, YEN.com.gh delves into the intricacies surrounding the world of romance and sports, exploring five such Ghanaian celebrities who have been romantically linked with Ghanaian footballers.

Nadia Buari and Michael Essien

Nadia Buari and Michael Essien are two of the most notable examples that come to mind. Both celebrated in their respective fields, they became romantically involved at the height of their careers, and many Ghanaians regarded them as a power couple. Sadly, their relationship did not withstand the test of time. Nadia Buari is now happily married and a mother of four, while Essien found love with Akosua Puni, with whom he shares two children.

Kalsoume Sinare and Tony Baffoe

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare and Black Stars legend Tony Baffoe are one of the few examples of these unions that ended up in marriage. The pair has three children together - Shaquille, Boukeem, and Keisheira. Their love story proves that sometimes, these celebrity-footballer relationships can lead to lifelong commitments.

Charly D and Sammy Kuffour

Ghanaian actress and model Charly D shares a special bond with Black Stars legend Sammy Kuffour. The unique aspect of their relationship is the birth of their child, named Munich. This little boy is Kuffour's youngest son. The pair share a lasting connection despite not being a couple.

Gifty Boakye's involvement with Thomas Partey and Yaw Yeboah

Ghanaian model Gifty Boakye has a history of dating Ghanaian footballers. She was romantically linked with Thomas Partey before moving on to another Ghanaian player, Yaw Yeboah. Her love life has seen its share of ups and downs, with her relationship with Thomas Partey failing. She and Yaw Yeboah, however, are currently still together.

Menaye Donkor and Sulley Ali Muntari

Canadian-born Ghanaian businesswoman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Menaye Donkor, who was Miss Universe Ghana in 2004, is the current wife of Black Stars legend Sulley Ali Muntari. Their union has truly established them as a power couple, where they have not only thrived personally but also made significant contributions to society with their acts of charity.

Tracey Boakye and Yahya Mohammed

Well-known Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye had a notable romantic involvement with Ghanaian footballer Yahaya Mohammed, who played for Kotoko at the time they were together. Their relationship was far from smooth, rife with ups and downs. However, it resulted in the birth of a son named Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

Relationship counsellor weighs in on celebrity relationships

