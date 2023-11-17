A staunch fan of Mohammed Kudus was spotted at the Black Stars training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi

The young man had Kudus written on his body which caught the admiration of many Ghanaians

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to battle it out in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Madagascar on November 17, 2023

A die-hard fan of Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus has caught the attention of many.

Mohammed Kudus' fan storms Baba Yara Sports stadium

The young man was spotted at the training grounds of the senior national football team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

The training was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on November 16, 2023.

The training was held to prepare the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The fan had Kudus written on his forehead and across his chest. He had the Black Stars player's jersey number written in between his bosoms with the heart on both sides. On his belly, he had the words,

"No Kudus, No Black Stars."

Predicting the results of the game between Ghana and Madagascar, the fan said 2:1, with the host country, Ghana, emerging as victors. The football fan also added that Mohammed Kudus would score one of the goals and Ernest Nuamah with score the other.

Video of Mohammed Kudus' staunch fan at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

