A few Ghanaian celebrities graduated in 2023 as they joined the likes of actor John Dumelo, actor Van Vicker, singer Becca and many others who have bagged either a diploma, master's or an undergraduate degree in recent years.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian celebrities who decided to further their studies either in Ghana or overseas in 2023.

Selassie Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim achieved a significant milestone by earning her master's degree in the United Kingdom.

The ceremony was attended by her family and friends. In attendance were her sister, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo and her husband who is also a famous actor, John Dumelo, along with their two children.

On November 23, 2023, she shared pictures and videos on her Instagram page which got many people congratulating her.

Below is a video from the graduation ceremony in the UK.

More graduation pictures of Selassie Ibrahim.

Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe joined many Ghanaian celebrities who have bagged their Master's degrees.

The ace actress received a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA's 23rd graduation ceremony on Friday, December 15, 2023.

In attendance to support her at the graduation ceremony were her husband and former Black Stars defender Tony Baffoe and seasoned actress Jackie Appiah.

Below are pictures of Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe at the ceremony.

Video from the graduation ceremony of Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe.

Pictures from the graduation ceremony of Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe.

Samini

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini with the stage name Samini Dagaati graduated with a Project Management degree from Greenhill, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The Obra hitmaker posted photos from the commencement day, saying his four-year journey to achieve the milestone finally ended on Friday, July 28.

Video of Samini at his graduation ceremony.

Video of Samini's family and friends celebrating him.

Abeiku Santana

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana born Gilbert Aggrey bagged his second master's degree from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in Marketing Strategy.

Present at the ceremony were his wife Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey and his colleagues from Despite Media.

In an interview, he revealed that his wife paid for his application form, filled it and even paid for his tuition for his Master's degree at UGBS.

Also, Abeiku Santana holds a Master’s degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Cape Coast and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from GIMPA.

Video of Abeiku Santana at his graduation ceremony.

