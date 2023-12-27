The host of The Delay Show Delay met famous Senegalese-American musician Akon and took a selfie video with him

The Don't Matter crooner told the entire club that Delay was the Oprah Winfrey of Ghana as he cheered her on in the video

The video melted many hearts as many agreed with Akon's statement, while others spoke about how shy Delay was after meeting the multiple award-winning singer

Ghanaian media personality Delay met Senegalese-American musician Akon at a club in Accra, and he hailed her in a video.

Delay meets Akon at a club in Ghana

Delay was so excited to meet Akon that she took a video selfie with him and shared it with her millions of Instagram followers.

While hugging each other from the side, the multiple award-winning music producer and songwriter hinted that he had met the seasoned media presenter who hosts one of the biggest TV shows in the country, The Delay Show.

In the video, he told everyone that he was with the Oprah Winfrey of Ghana. Captioning the video, Delay highlighted I Wanna Love You crooner's statement by writing:

Akon and the Oprah of Ghana ❤️

Video of Delay meeting Akon at a club in Accra.

Ghanaians react to the video of Delay meeting Akon in Ghana

The video melted many hearts as many agreed with Akon's statement that indeed Delay was a top-notch media presenter.

sellygalley said:

Ei Deloris ✌merry Christmas

abrantie_kwesi said:

Oprah of Ghana, Certified. I approve and it’s final.

seddy_0070 said:

Delay you are acting shy today, if it was interview, you will be bombarding people with uncomfortable questions

fitness_joycelyn said:

if you don't understand, go and burn the sea

gucci_d45 said:

Awwww aunty Delay your tooth Dey bi me ooo love u

"I'm going to hand over my show to my daughter in future": Delay shares plan

YEN.com.gh reported that Delay, in an interview on Pure FM, spoke about her rise to fame and the challenges that befell her in the early stages of her career.

The media personality said no one handed fame to her on a silver platter and that she fought for it herself, therefore no one can brag about making her popular.

The host of The Delay Show went on to say that when she gives birth to a girl, she would like to hand over her show, the Delay Show, to her.

