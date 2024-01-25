Nana Ama McBrown made her benevolence felt by gifting a taxi driver GH₵100 after he showed her some love

The host of Onua Showtime on OnuaTV in the video was overwhelmed with the love the taxi driver was showing her

Gifting the taxi driver the money is not the first time McBrown has shown her kindness as she once dashed a nursing mother GH₵1000

Empress Nana Ama McBrown, in a recent video shared on social media, was seen gifting a taxi driver GH₵100.

In the video posted on Instagram, the celebrated actress-turned-TV host was seen activating a brand in an undisclosed town. The taxi driver, upon seeing her, pulled out his phone to capture the surreal moment.

The driver went on to express his admiration for her and gave her GH₵10, which he said she should use for water. Nana Ama McBrown, however, returned the money and gifted the driver GH₵100.

Nana Ama McBrown's Benevolence

This is not the first time Nana Ama McBrown has displayed unconditional love towards a stranger. On August 16, 2023, YEN.com.gh made a report of her generosity towards a nursing mother.

McBrown brought smiles to the young mother by gifting her a sum of GH₵1000 after she safely delivered at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital.

The star actress also visited the hospital's maternity ward to interact with new mothers and handed them some gift packages.

Social media react to McBrown's Kindness towards the driver

The video of McBrown's encounter with the driver has earned her plaudits on social media. YEN.com.gh gathered a few below:

@samuelwhyte_ said:

Humanity wins ❤️

@mimidrizle said:

Awwwn so beautiful to watch

@joe_pilgrimmes said:

Wow!!! Givers never lack and lackers never give!!! Giving is the golden pathway to sustainable prosperity and peace!

@ephya22 said:

McBrown is just a beautiful soul I love her so much n may God bless her always

@iam_evefortune said:

Most people wants money from Nana Ama but this taxi driver is different. This is real love.

@r3d.wine_ said:

The driver is such a nice person wow

