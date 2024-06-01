The TGMA 2024 is set to commence on June 1, 2024, and ahead of the awards show, music executive and industry insider Chris Tsormanah has drooped some scoops

The music executive has predicted Stonebwoy to win only three or possibly four out of his 13 nominations at the TGMA

He mentioned that Stonebwoy was going to win the Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year Category and two other awards

Chris Tsormanah made this known during a conversation with YEN.com.gh and predicted King Promise would win three out of his six nominations

Chris Tsormanah, a revered music executive and industry connoisseur, has shared his insights ahead of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), stirring the pot of excitement ahead of the grand event, which will unfold on June 1, 2024.

Reggae dancehall star Stonebwoy and music executive Chris Tsormanah Photo Source: Stonebwoy, Chris Tsormanah

Source: Instagram

Tsormanah has forecasted that reggae-dancehall maestro Stonebwoy will clinch three, or possibly four, of his impressive 13 nominations. Among these, the coveted Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year category is a sure bet for Stonebwoy, according to Tsormanah’s predictions.

Categories Stonebwoy has been nominated in

Stonebwoy’s Into the Future earned him nominations for Best Afropop Song and Most Popular Song of the Year. His album ‘5th Dimension’ also secured a nomination for Album/EP of the Year. The artiste's immense work within the year under review has also landed him in the running for Artiste of the Year.

Into the Future also got a nod for Best Music Video. Stonebwoy’s collaboration with the legendary Angelique Kidjo on Manodzi earned him nominations for Best Highlife Song, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, International Collaboration of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

His collaboration with Kidi on Likor has earned the Collaboration of the Year nomination as well.

Chris Tsormanah speaks on Stonebwoy's nominations

Speaking exclusively with YEN.com.gh, Chris Tsormanah touched on Stonebwoy's impressive number of nominations and why he might win just three or four out of the 13 nominations he got. He said:

The three or four I mentioned include Reggae Dancehall Of The Year, Record Of The Year and possibly Artiste Of The Year. He was nominated in the High Life Song Of The Year category and Afro Pop Song Of The Year category. All those ones he is not getting them. It is also possible he might win just two.

Musicians with the highest nominations

In a related story, This year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is set to be a keenly contested one, with multiple musicians racking up numerous nominations.

The artistes with the highest nominations are Stonebwoy with 13, Kuami Eugene with 10, King Promise with 6 and Nacee with four.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, and fans are eager to see their favourite stars win.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh