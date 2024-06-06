Sista Afia, in an interview, detailed how she almost recorded a diss album for an ex-boyfriend who broke her heart in 2017

The singer recalled how the ex-boyfriend secretly got married to another woman when they were dating

Sista Afia also stated that she has gotten over the heartbreak and is now friends with the man

Ghanaian singer, Francisca Gawugah, popularly known as Sista Afia, has recounted some of the heartbreaks she has suffered from her past romantic relationships.

Sista Afia, in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, revealed that she almost recorded a diss album for an ex-boyfriend back in 2017.

According to the singer, her then-boyfriend had secretly gotten married to another woman when they were dating without her knowledge about it.

She said,

"The last time I had a broken heart was in 2017. I almost recorded a diss album for the guy. It really hurt me. I did not not do anything wrong. All I did was love and be there for a man. He got married to another man behind my back. I had no idea he was in a relationship with another woman."

Sista Afia added that she has gotten over the heartbreak and is now good friends with the ex-boyfriend.

She stated,

"We are very good friends now. It was never about me. He has been apologizing to me for a while now. He says he wants to marry me now but it is too late for him."

Watch the video below:

Sista Afia Cries Out To Ghana Music Awards Over Zero Nominations

Meanwhile, Sista Afia recently took to Facebook to express her disappointment in the Ghana Music Awards board and the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, over her zero nominations in the 2024 edition of the award scheme.

The singer questioned the Ghana Music Awards whether she had offended them unknowingly and requested to know the reason why she was not nominated in the 25th TGMA 2024.

Sista Afia further stated that she does respect the TGMAs and that she did not want to step on any of the toes of the organizers.

