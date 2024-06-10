Gyakie visited her kid sister at St. Roses Senior High School in a video, and the students were excited to see her

In the footage, Gyakie could be seen with her little sister hugging her while the little girl's colleagues swarmed around the singer, screaming her name

Per the conversation in the video, the students did not know that their colleague was related to the celebrity

Popular Ghanaian singer Gyakie surprised her younger sister at St. Roses Senior High School. The celebrity's unexpected appearance caused a stir among the students.

Gyakie and her little sister Photo Source: sarpcessghdotcom

The footage of the visit shows Gyakie warmly embracing her sister as the young girl's schoolmates swarmed around the singer in excitement. Shouts and screams of joy could be heard all over as the students recognized the celebrity.

Interestingly, the students were unaware that their mate was related to the famous singer. In the video, a few students could be heard accusing Gyakie's sister of lying to them. Indicating that she had likely dismissed being related to Gyakie in the past.

The video, which made rounds on social media, warmed the hearts of Ghanaians, who were happy to see the joy the visit brought the students.

Gyakie and sister warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

babygirl said:

I'm sure she never told them gyakie is her sis

elizabethosekre wrote:

The sister will be like, didn’t I tell you Gyakie is my sister

Berny❤️ reacted:

Other students: Lemme help you with your bag Gyakie's sis: awwn okay

adwoah_bossman wrote:

They will start forcing the sister to talk to Gyakie to perform at their SRC week celebrations

Gyakie performs at Wembley

In a previous story, Ghanaian musician Gyakie was rated as one of the top performers at Kizz Daniel's Ovo Wembley Arena concert on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Gyakie has shared her excitement in a viral video after her captivating performance at the viral event.

Some social media users have congratulated the Song Bird for her electrifying stagecraft at the sold-out program.

